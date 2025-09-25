Sundar Pichai Tries Google Gemini AI’s Nano Banana Tool, Creates Viral Figurine Photo Of Himself

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has joined the latest Gemini AI trend by sharing his own playful creation. Using Google’s new image editing tool, he posted a photo of himself as a 3D figurine, made through the “Nano Banana” feature of Gemini.

The trend started after Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google Labs, Gemini, and AI Studio, shared an update on the platform’s popularity. In a post, he announced, “Gemini just passed 5 billion images in less than a month. What a ride, still going! Latest trend: retro selfies of you holding a baby version of you. Can’t make this stuff up!”

Reacting to the post, Pichai added, “Make that 5 billion and 1,” and attached his own figurine-style image.

Make that 5 billion and 1 https://t.co/3HDKDY3T0F pic.twitter.com/EQin9fpZuE — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 24, 2025

What exactly is the “Nano Banana 3D figurine” trend?

According to Google, this feature allows users to turn ordinary photos into miniature figurine-style visuals with just one prompt. The company explained in a tweet, “People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup.”

To help users join in, Google even shared a detailed example of the kind of prompt that can be used. The suggested prompt reads: “Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”

