Tecno Launches Phantom V Fold 2, The Cheapest Foldable Phone In India: Know Specifications Here

Tecno has launched its latest foldable smartphones in India, the Phantom V Fold 2 5G and the Phantom V Flip 2 5G. These latest smartphones are the successors of the old phones, Phantom V Fold 5G and Phantom V Flip 5G. The sales begin on Amazon from December 13.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G has a sales price of ₹79,999, while the Phantom V Flip 2 5G goes for a starting price of ₹34,999. Some limited-time special offers are also likely from banks.

Design and Display

The Phantom V Fold 2 is equipped with a main display of 7.85 inches and an external display of 6.42 inches. All these will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and aerospace-grade hinges to ensure durability. The Phantom V Flip 2 has a 6.9-inch main LTPO AMOLED display with a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer screen.

Specifications

Phantom V Fold 2: Powered by MediaTek Processor, the phone has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP portrait camera, and a 50MP wide-angle camera. In addition to this, it has two 32MP front cameras. The device is equipped with a 5,750mAh battery, which supports both wired and wireless fast charging of the device.

Phantom V Flip 2: This is offered with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and storage of 256GB. The camera features a 50MP primary rear sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera. It has a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.

All the above devices have advanced artificial intelligence features like AI image cutting and magic removal. The Phantom V Flip 2 is an incredibly compact device with a host of features to inspire creativity; the Phantom V Fold 2 comes with a tagline—the “strongest fold ever”—captivating in its construction and very heavy battery usage.

