Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

US based global dating platform Tinder is gearing up to roll out new AI-powered features and upgrades this year, which consist of a mix of new matchmaking modes, events and LLM-powered enhancements. The company has announced 10 major innovations which consist of Music Mode, Astrology Mode, Video speed dating, and LLM powered upgrades to features like “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?”

The company announced the 2026 roadmap during the inaugural product keynote “Tinder Sparks 2026: Start Something New”. Here is a complete list of the new features and upgrades for the dating app.

Music Mode

Astrology Mode

The dating app rolls out the Astrology mode through which users can add their birth details to unlock their Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to check how well they align with a potential date on the app.

Video Speed Dating

The dating platform will test video speed dating in Los Angeles later this spring. The developers said in a press statement that “Photo Verified users can join scheduled virtual events for quick, three-minute video chats with the option to add more time and connect with multiple matches in real time”

LLM-powered upgrades

The company is expanding its face check globally; the app is bringing Large Language Model powered upgrades to the “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?” features.

As per developers, along with the LLM upgrade, “Does This Bother You?” will now “detect more harmful messages; a new auto-blur feature will “hide potentially disrespectful content, giving daters more agency and control over their experience.”

While “Are You Sure?” will now “more accurately detect harm, increasing the effectiveness of our interventions, aiming to foster more respectful interactions on Tinder,” according to developers.

The company is also redesigning the profile experience to make the interface more authentic, expressive, and personal with new features such as Tinder Connect. The Connect features introduce new partners i.e., Duolingo and Beli.

Sleeker UI

The platform will soon let the Tinder profile photos fill the entire screen with a subtle, edge-to-edge blur and a sleek liquid glass design across the Like and Nope bar as per the press release shared by the developers of the dating platform.


