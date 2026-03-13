LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

Popular dating app Tinder announced 10 new AI-powered features for 2026, which consist of Music Mode, Astrology Mode, video speed dating, and LLM upgrades to improve matchmaking and user safety.

Tinder brings 10 new AI updates, credit:X
Tinder brings 10 new AI updates, credit:X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 13, 2026 14:41:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

US based global dating platform Tinder is gearing up to roll out new AI-powered features and upgrades this year, which consist of a mix of new matchmaking modes, events and LLM-powered enhancements. The company has announced 10 major innovations which consist of Music Mode, Astrology Mode, Video speed dating, and LLM powered upgrades to features like “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?” 

The company announced the 2026 roadmap during the inaugural product keynote “Tinder Sparks 2026: Start Something New”. Here is a complete list of the new features and upgrades for the dating app. 

Music Mode 

The Music Mode has been redesigned and will now priorities profiles with shared music tastes. 

You Might Be Interested In

Astrology Mode 

The dating app rolls out the Astrology mode through which users can add their birth details to unlock their Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to check how well they align with a potential date on the app. 

Video Speed Dating 

The dating platform will test video speed dating in Los Angeles later this spring. The developers said in a press statement that “Photo Verified users can join scheduled virtual events for quick, three-minute video chats with the option to add more time and connect with multiple matches in real time” 

LLM-powered upgrades 

The company is expanding its face check globally; the app is bringing Large Language Model powered upgrades to the “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?” features. 

As per developers, along with the LLM upgrade, “Does This Bother You?” will now “detect more harmful messages; a new auto-blur feature will “hide potentially disrespectful content, giving daters more agency and control over their experience.” 

While “Are You Sure?” will now “more accurately detect harm, increasing the effectiveness of our interventions, aiming to foster more respectful interactions on Tinder,” according to developers. 

The company is also redesigning the profile experience to make the interface more authentic, expressive, and personal with new features such as Tinder Connect. The Connect features introduce new partners i.e., Duolingo and Beli. 

Sleeker UI 

The platform will soon let the Tinder profile photos fill the entire screen with a subtle, edge-to-edge blur and a sleek liquid glass design across the Like and Nope bar as per the press release shared by the developers of the dating platform.

Also Read: What Is Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI Project? How Could It Pose A Threat To Software Companies And White Collar Jobs? Explained

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 2:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dating appTinderTinder update

RELATED News

Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Shares Heartfelt Letter Celebrating The Milestone, Check What The Tech Giant Is Planning For The Future

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

TVS Launches Orbiter V1 With 1.8kWh Battery, 86Km Range And BaaS Option At Just Rs…

WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts For Under-13 Users: Here Is How The Feature Can Be Set Up In Children’s Phones

Royal Enfield To Launch Its First Electric Bike ‘Flying Flea C6’ With Retro Inspired Design, Belt Drive System, And Magnesium Finned Battery Casing—Check Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Afghanistan Strikes Back At Pakistan, Taliban Drones Hit Army Fort In Kohat, Command Centre ‘Destroyed’ After Deadly Shelling

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Viral ‘Peak Detailing’ Memes On Birthday; Shares Excitement Ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Everything Was A Surprise’- Shubhanshu Shukla On His Historic Space Mission, Says It Demands ‘Borderline Arrogance’ And Independent Decisions

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

CSK in Legal Trouble as Kavya Maran Takes MS Dhoni’s Team to Court Ahead of IPL 2026

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where And How To Check The Results Online

NXT Summit 2026: Scott Morrison Praises Trump Leadership Amid US-Iran War As New World Order Takes Centerstage

‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

‘Won’t Bet Life Insurance Policy On Him’: Netanyahu’s Death Threat To New Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; Asks Iranian People To Overthrow ‘Tyrants’

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates
Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates
Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates
Tinder Introduces Astrology Mode: Announces 10 New AI-Powered Features, Improved Matchmaking, And Enhanced Safety—Check All New Features And Updates

QUICK LINKS