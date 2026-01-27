Vivo X200T Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ And 50MP Triple Sony Cameras—Check Price And Specs

Vivo X200T specification and features

The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. The reports claim that the upcoming phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Vivo X200T is expected to run on OriginOS. The experts also believe that the company will offer long-term software support, which may include five major Android updates and seven years of security updates.

In terms of optics the rear panel of the device is expected to feature a triple camera setup with Zeiss optics offering a 50MP Sony LYTIALYT-702 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP of Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens. The phone is expected to offer a 32MP camera sensor on front for selfie and video calling.

Other than this, the phone may offer support to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity, IP68 and IP69 rating certification for resistance against water and dust. The device is likely to pack a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Vivo X200T Price

The Vivo X200T is expected to be priced at a starting price of Rs.59,999 for the base model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The higher storage variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage could be priced at Rs.69,999.