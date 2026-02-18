Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India After Appearing On Geekbench: From Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset To Minimalist Colours, Check All Specs And Features

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Vivo is reportedly gearing up for launch a new phone in its popular X300 lineup. The media report suggests that the upcoming phone is Vivo X300 FE, and it could launch in India soon. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed the exact launch date yet; online leaks and listings have created a lot of buzz about this phone over internet

The X300 FE is expected to join the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro series. It is thought of as a more accessible member of the X300 family, offering a taste of flagship-level features at an affordable price

The media reports and industry experts also claim that the phone could come in two variants. The base model is likely to have 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while another version is expected to offer 12 GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage. These configurations are similar to last year’s X200 FE model.

The media reports also reveal the colour options. The phone might first launch in Black and Blue, although “there could be more colour choices in the future” depending on how Vivo plans its market strategy.

Certifications seen online for the Vivo X300 FE show the device has cleared Bluetooth SIG and TUV platforms, which usually means the launch is close and real. These listings also confirm the same model number that appeared on Geekbench, further backing the rumors that the phone is nearly ready.

Currently, the company has not revealed any official information regarding specs or prices yet, but the leaks make it clear that interest is building. The X300 FE looks like it could be a strong addition to Vivo’s lineup, bringing flagship-class processing and generous memory options to more users in India.