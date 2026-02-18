Nissan Launches New Gravite With 3-Row Seating, Clean Interior, Premium Features At Budget Price — Check Specs, Mileage, Safety & What Makes It A Family Game-Changer

Japanese automotive manufacturer Nissan has launched a its new seven-seater car in India, the Nissan Gravite. The Gravite was introduced on February 17, 2026, at a price point of Rs 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan said this price is an “introductory price” for buyers. Nissan Gravite is a compact MPV with seven seats. This makes it a perfect family car. The car is said to compete directly with the Renault Triber, which is already positioned as a family car with three rows. Nissan wants families who want a practical car but don’t want to spend too much to consider this new MPV.

The newly launched Gravite looks a bit different from other cars. Nissan has changed the design a lot, even though it is built on the same basic platform as the Triber. At the front, it has larger grille and sharper bumpers, which make it look stronger and more upright. The LED lights are placed in a new pattern, and there are bonnet creases that make the car look tougher. On the sides, the car looks simple but neat, with steel wheels and stylish covers. At the back, the bumper was shaped to look a bit sportier than usual.

Nissan Gravite MPV Interior

In terms of interior, the Gravite has a dual-tone black and white cabin that feels bright and open. The dashboard is plain but useful, made for space and easy use. Being a seven-seater, Nissan made sure the seats are flexible. The third-row seats can be removed if someone needs more boot space. The second-row seats can slide and recline, so passengers have more comfort.



At the centre of the dashboard, there is a big 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel is the same one used in Nissan’s Magnite model and has gloss black details, leatherette wrapping, and controls on it.



Even with its low price, the Gravite comes with many features. It has rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, cruise control, parking sensors, and push-button start. For comfort, it has rear AC vents and a roof blower, so the whole car stays cool.

Nissan Gravite Powertrain and safety

In terms of safety, the company offers six airbags, stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats in the car.



Under the hood, the car is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 72bhp and 96Nm of torque. Buyers can choose either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission, but Nissan said there is no turbo engine at launch.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

