LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident e VITARA australia bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

Maruti Suzuki has launched its first EV, e-Vitara SUV at Rs 10.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Evitara launched in India
Maruti Suzuki Evitara launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 17, 2026 16:41:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has officially launched its first electric vehicle (EV) called the e-Vitara SUV. After months of waiting and lots of rumours about when Maruti would enter the EV market, the moment finally arrived. The major hilight of the car is its price, the company has launched the EV at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: e VITARAe vitara pricehome-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Debut Soon With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

iPhone 17e And MacBook M5 All Set To Debut: Apple Announces First Event of 2026, Check Key Details And Schedule

Lava Bold N2 India Launch Soon: 5000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup, Unisoc Chipset Confirmed, Here’s When You Can Buy

Can AI Threaten Creativity? Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges Strict Rules Against Deepfakes In AI Impact Summit 2026

LATEST NEWS

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

GSEB SSC, HSC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Official Website, Download Steps and Key Instructions

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada Teen Named After Yuvraj Singh Smashes Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Century

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

IRE vs ZIM Weather Update: What Happens to Australia if Zimbabwe vs Ireland Clash in Pallekele Gets Washed Out?

From Exile To Leadership: Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM As Yunus Regime Fails To Impress

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price
Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price
Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price
Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

QUICK LINKS