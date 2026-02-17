LIVE TV
Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs. OnePlus Pad 3: From Display To Stylus, Here Is A Detailed Comparison You Must Check Before Buying

If you are planning to buy a new tablet for daily task, online education and entertainment and confused between Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and OnePlus Pad 3 then, there is a detail analysis of both the devices that you should consider before purchasing

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 17, 2026 14:39:57 IST

Tablets are now not just limited to the big screen. Now people often look beyond specifications while choosing a device. Users consider a tablet to fit into daily work, study, entertainment, and travel. The popular options available among Androids are Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro and the OnePlus Pad 3, both the devices target different usage pattern one focuses on portability and balanced performance in budget whereas the other depends on larger screen and extended productivity. Here is a detailed comparison between both tablets. 

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs OnePlus Pad 3 features and specifications 

Display: The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro features an 11.2-inch 3:2 IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 800 nits. The display also supports HDR10, Dolby Vision and has 334 ppi density which helps render text clearly. 

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 900 nits in high brightness mode. The larger screen size offers more room for multitasking and split screen apps. 

Audio: In terms of audio, the Xiaomi offers four speakers with Dolby Atmos support while OnePlus supports an eight-speaker system which offers stronger output for media playback. 

Processor: In terms of performance, both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which is built on a 3nm process with the Adreno 830 GPU. The devices have a similar level of performance in gaming, multitasking, and content creation. 

The Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and offers UFS 4.1 storage whereas the OnePlus Pad 3 runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and offers UFS 4.0 storage type. 

Battery: Talking about battery, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is packed with a 9200mAh battery with support of 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad 3 is backed with a massive 12,140mAh battery supported by an 80W wired fast charging. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro features a 50MP sensor on the rear panel and a 32MP camera on the front for selfie and video conferencing while the OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13MP camera sensor on the rear panel and 8MP camera on the front for video calling and selfie. 

Stylus: Both the devices support stylus and keyboard. Xiaomi integrates magnetic stylus support into its design and also consist of an infrared port for controlling compatible device whereas the OnePlus majorly focuses on its large display to improve keyboard-based productivity 

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro vs OnePlus Pad 3 price 

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is priced at Rs 35,000 and OnePlus Pad 3 is priced at Rs 48,000. Both the devices are available on major e-commerce platform and offline stores across the country. 

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:39 PM IST
