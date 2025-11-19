LIVE TV
What Is SadaPay? Pakistan Payment App Used By Jaish To Build Fidayeen Army In Anti-India Plot

What Is SadaPay? Pakistan Payment App Used By Jaish To Build Fidayeen Army In Anti-India Plot

SadaPay, Pakistan's fintech gaint, digital payment gateway of Jaish-e-Mohammad for funding terror activities and sucide bombers. intelligence agency revealed details of funds send by Jaish-e-Mohammad to its members to fund Red fort blast

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 19, 2025 19:06:37 IST

SadaPay, Pakistan’s fintech gaint, is currently trending and a topic of discussion in India. The reason is not because of its innovation but due to its connection with recent Delhi Red Fort blast. Reports also suggest that it has a Jaish-e-Mohammad link. SadaPay offers digital banking services primarily through mobile app and debit card. It was founded in 2019, and is currently headed by Omer Salimullah.

How does SadaPay work?

SadaPay is a free money transfer app licensed under Electronic Money Institution (EMI). It offers digital wallet and physical cum virtual Mastercard. The main highlight of SadaPay is International transaction because of its low exchange rate during online purchase and transactions. Sadapay has a feature called SadaBiz, which is designed for freelancers and small business owner to receive Interntional payment.

Why is SadaPay trending in India?

SadaPay is linked with recent Delhi Red Fort blast. During the investigation, the intelligence agencies revealed Pakistan based terror plot named as ‘Bleed Bharat’. According to reports, this plan basically aims to active preparation of a new fidayeen (suicide) squad by the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. The outfit is using SadaPay to raise money for its terror operation.

SadaPay has monthly limit of 4,00.000 PKR (around Rs 1,26,000) and zero transfer fee on domestic and international payment. This reportedly attracted JeM to send and recieve money through out the globe to furl its operations. According to reports, JeM has transfered 20,000 PKR (approx Rs 6,400) labeled as ‘winter kit’. This kit includes shoes, warm ball, mattress, warm tent, warm socks, hot whistels etc. There are very high chances that these items are code words used for goods in terror operation.

Role of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s women’s wing in Red Fort Blast

JeM has been actively involving womens in its recents operation. The women’s group is called Jamat ul-Muminat led by sister of Masood Azhar, Sadiya.

