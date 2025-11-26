LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

The all-new Tata Sierra is trending all over internet and netizens are giving mixed reaction. Some users are comparing the car with Land Rover Defender

Netizen compares Tata Sierra to Defender
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 26, 2025 17:30:31 IST

The all-new Tata Sierra is trending all over internet. The iconic Tata Sierra’s comeback is seen as the biggest comeback of the year in automobile industry. The car comes with the starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.49 lakh. The new Tata Sierra is a blend of luxury, cutting edge technology, and impressive performance in a budget price. Tata Sierra gives a milage of 16 km/l. 

How Internet Reacts to Tata Sierra

The internet went crazy after the launch of all-new Tata Sierra. Netzines are comparing Tata Sierra to Defender whereas some are feeling the nostalgic. Here are some reactions  



The Tata Sierra will be available for booking from December 2025 and company will start delivering cars from January 2026. 

 

  

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:30 PM IST
