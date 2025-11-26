Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

The all-new Tata Sierra is trending all over internet. The iconic Tata Sierra’s comeback is seen as the biggest comeback of the year in automobile industry. The car comes with the starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.49 lakh. The new Tata Sierra is a blend of luxury, cutting edge technology, and impressive performance in a budget price. Tata Sierra gives a milage of 16 km/l.

How Internet Reacts to Tata Sierra

The internet went crazy after the launch of all-new Tata Sierra. Netzines are comparing Tata Sierra to Defender whereas some are feeling the nostalgic. Here are some reactions

Only Tata can afford to offer this beauty @ 11.49 lacs 😍🥵 #TataSierra #HarGharDefenderYojna pic.twitter.com/IwOR68517p — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) November 25, 2025







Tata has a winner on its hands with the Tata Sierra 2025. This car has that strong ‘want’ factor. In terms of boxy design and presence, there’s nothing that even comes close. Inside as well, the overall quality feels impressive. Seats, buttons, insulation, Tata has tried to… pic.twitter.com/Zc9MFG06Uh — Sunderdeep – Volklub (@volklub) November 15, 2025

Ugly looking car — Smashit Siaara (@sal16988) November 25, 2025 Copy of land rover. Sasta wala — Amit vijay patil (@amitpatil_vijay) January 12, 2023

The Tata Sierra will be available for booking from December 2025 and company will start delivering cars from January 2026.