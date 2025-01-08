Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 150 Crore Watch Is Making Headlines. What Makes It So Expensive?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently caught attention when he wore a rare Greubel Forsey “Hand Made 1” watch, valued at approximately $900,000 (Rs 150 crore). This luxury timepiece is known for its impeccable craftsmanship, with every component hand-finished to the highest standards of traditional Swiss watchmaking.

Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 150 Crore Watch Is Making Headlines. What Makes It So Expensive?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time not for his company’s latest announcements, but for the rare luxury watch he wore during a major declaration. In a video, Zuckerberg revealed Meta’s decision to end third-party fact-checking on its platforms in the United States. While the news itself was significant, the attention quickly shifted to his left wrist, where he sported a stunning Greubel Forsey ‘Hand Made 1’ watch, valued at nearly $900,000 (approx. Rs 150 crore).

Why Is the Greubel Forsey ‘Hand Made 1’ So Expensive?

The Greubel Forsey brand is renowned for its precision craftsmanship and exclusivity. Watches from this Swiss luxury brand typically range between $150,000 (Rs 2 crore) and $500,000 (Rs 4 crore) on the secondhand market. So, what makes the ‘Hand Made 1’ model stand out?

  1. Exquisite Craftsmanship
    Every Greubel Forsey watch, including the ‘Hand Made 1’, is meticulously hand-finished. This includes finely polished edges on the inner and outer vertical components, intricate wheels with hand-polished bevels, and 40 sharp internal angles on the five-spoke wheel. Each detail reflects the highest standards of traditional watchmaking.
  2. Limited Production
    The ‘Hand Made 1’ is produced in extremely limited quantities, with only two to three pieces made each year, making it an ultra-rare collectible. This rarity boosts its exclusivity, contributing to its astronomical price.
  3. Distinguished Design
    The dial of the Greubel Forsey ‘Hand Made 1’ features hand-enamelled decorations and an open dial, showcasing the meticulous details of the watch’s internal mechanism. At 6 o’clock on the dial, the inscription “HAND MADE” replaces the usual “SWISS MADE” as a mark of its unparalleled craftsmanship.

What Sets Greubel Forsey Apart?

Founded in 2004, Greubel Forsey has quickly become one of the most prestigious watchmakers in the world, known for its innovation, rare materials, and commitment to traditional Swiss watchmaking techniques. Their timepieces are considered more than just watches—they are masterpieces of art and engineering.

In a world where luxury watches are often measured by brand name alone, Greubel Forsey continues to stand out for its attention to detail, rarity, and exceptional quality, making them highly sought after by collectors and connoisseurs alike.

