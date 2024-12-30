Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why QR Codes Could Be Replaced By The End Of 2027?

QR codes could replace barcodes by 2027, offering detailed product info, reducing waste, and transforming the retail experience.

The iconic zebra-striped barcode, a fixture in retail for over five decades, may soon be a thing of the past. By 2027, a more advanced and information-rich QR code system could replace traditional barcodes, according to GS1, the global organization managing barcode standards.

These next-generation QR codes promise more than just prices. They embed detailed product information, including sell-by dates, allergens, recycling instructions, and ingredients. This innovation not only helps shoppers make more informed decisions but also enhances retailers’ ability to manage inventory and reduce waste.

Tesco has already begun using these QR codes on some products, and early results are promising. By embedding sell-by dates, stores can dynamically discount perishables nearing expiration, reducing food waste significantly. For instance, Woolworths in Australia reported a 40% drop in food waste in areas using the technology.

Coca-Cola has also embraced the innovation in Latin America for its refillable bottles. QR codes help track refills, ensuring bottles are reused a set number of times before recycling.

The environmental benefits are noteworthy, but they come with a trade-off. Storing the extra data in cloud computing systems increases demand on resources, potentially leaving a larger carbon footprint.

The transition to this new system won’t happen overnight. Retailers will need to upgrade their point-of-sale systems to read the advanced codes. However, GS1’s president and CEO, Renaud de Barbuat, is optimistic, stating, “We’ve defined an ambition that by the end of 2027 all retailers in the world will be able to read those next-generation barcodes.”

The barcode has come a long way since its debut in 1974, when a packet of Juicy Fruit gum became the first scanned item in an Ohio supermarket. As QR codes take center stage, they aim to make shopping smarter, greener, and more efficient, marking a bold step into the future of retail.

