Worldline narrows profit forecast, signals more deals to come

By Gianluca Lo Nostro (Reuters) -Worldline narrowed its 2025 profit forecast on Tuesday and signaled more disposals in the coming weeks, as the French digital payments company battles to restore investor confidence following governance setbacks and client losses. The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between 830 million and 855 million euros ($967 million and $997 million), compared with a previous range of 825 million euros to 875 million euros. Free cash flow is seen between negative 30 million euros and break-even, it said in a statement. Worldline announced in July the planned sale of its Mobility & e-Transactional Services unit to Magellan Partners for an enterprise value of 410 million euros. "We plan to finalize these transactions in the course of H1 2026, and we should be in a position to announce some additional transactions in the coming weeks," chief executive Pierre-Antoine Vacheron said in a call with reporters. Worldline has lost about 90% of its market value since its pandemic peak, hit by multiple profit warnings, governance shake-ups and media reports accusing it of concealing client fraud. Belgian prosecutors are investigating potential money laundering at its local unit. Vacheron said Worldline had completed an external review of its merchant portfolio and compliance framework, saying it was "in line with the industry benchmark". When asked about the narrowing of its profit forecast, Vacheron said: "My key priority is to restore credibility and trust in the guidance that we give." Third-quarter revenue came in at 1.1 billion euros, down 0.8% from a year earlier but in line with the analysts' expectation in a consensus poll provided by Worldline. The group will present its mid-term strategy at a capital markets day event on Nov. 6. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)