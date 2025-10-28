LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

The latest 2025 Global Tech Brand Rankings reveal that US technology giants continue to dominate the world, with Apple, Microsoft, and Google leading the list as the most valuable brands. However, Indian IT powerhouses Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have made impressive entries, ranking among the top 25 globally. The report highlights the growing influence of India’s tech sector on the global stage, as both TCS and Infosys strengthen their brand value through digital transformation, AI-driven services, and global expansion.

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 28, 2025 15:21:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Leading US Tech Brands

In 2025, US tech brands dominate global technology brand rankings. The Brand Finance Tech 100 report found that 44 US brands have a total brand value of $2.5 trillion, which made up 78% of the total among the world’s top 100 tech companies. Apple is now the most valuable tech brand in the world for the second consecutive year, increasing its brand value by 11% to $574.5 billion. Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and TikTok round out the next four brands.

Fastest Growth in Brand Value: NVIDIA

For fastest growth in brand value in 2025, NVIDIA has been identified as the tech brand with the fastest growing brand value, doubling it to $87.9 billion. NVIDIA’s rapid growth propelled it into the top 10 world’s most valuable tech brands for the first time. The company’s brand value had been propelled by high market construction in aggregate from its new products rooted in its focus on artificial intelligence and rising market share.

Indian Tech Companies Gain Global Recognition

Indian IT companies have made notable improvements in terms of global tech brand value rankings. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) moved from 25th to 20th in 2025 ranking, increasing their brand value 11% to now equal $21.3 billion. Infosys had an even larger increase, moving from 33rd to 25th, increasing brand value 15% to $16.3 billion. Growth for both is in part attributed to large investments in AI and cloud computing initiatives and are now considered “key players in the global digital economy.”

You Might Be Interested In

Other Indian IT companies that made the top 100 tech brands worldwide include HCLTech, Wipro, and TechMahindra at 43rd, 66th, and 97th overall, respectively. HCLTech is noted as the fastest-growing Indian IT services brand in 2025 with a 17% increase in brand value due their leadership regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strength of gross financial results.

Sector Growth Signals Strong Growth

This year’s rankings demonstrate how new technologies such as digital transformation, AI, and cloud computing are driving brand value globally. While U.S. companies continue to be the majority of the brand value ranking globally, Indian companies are gaining ground with future innovation and continued strong performance.   

In summary, Apple remains the dominant firm in tech brand value, NVIDIA is the fastest-growing tech firm, and Indian IT firms such as TCS and Infosys gained significantly in their world ranking reflecting an increased Indian influence on the global tech market.

This article is based on brand valuation data and reports from credible global sources. Rankings and valuations are subject to change as per updated assessments and market conditions.

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 3:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: applebrand value 2025global brand rankingsGoogleIndian IT companiesInfosysMicrosoftmost valuable technology brandstcsTech brands 2025technology leadersUS tech companies

RELATED News

British crypto firm KR1 targets London main market listing

Gulf fintech Tabby valued at $4.5 billion after secondary share sale

Citi to tie up with Coinbase to boost digital payments for institutional clients

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia’s youth social media ban but will comply with it

LATEST NEWS

Photo Of AOC, Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral, Ted Cruz Asks ‘Are Those Nazi Salutes?’ Elon Musk Says ‘Sure Looks Like…’

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Hits Power Line, 2 Dead And Several Injured In Fiery Blast

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) Registers Robust Q2 And 1HFY26 Performance

Who Says Passports Can’t Be Smart? India Rolls Out GPSP 2.0 In Dubai, Your Passport Just Got Smarter

Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Hyderabad Passenger Left Stunned as Cab Driver Demands ₹5,000 for Airport Drop-Netizens Call It Daylight Robbery

Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank
World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank
World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank
World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

QUICK LINKS