World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Leading US Tech Brands

In 2025, US tech brands dominate global technology brand rankings. The Brand Finance Tech 100 report found that 44 US brands have a total brand value of $2.5 trillion, which made up 78% of the total among the world’s top 100 tech companies. Apple is now the most valuable tech brand in the world for the second consecutive year, increasing its brand value by 11% to $574.5 billion. Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and TikTok round out the next four brands.

Fastest Growth in Brand Value: NVIDIA

For fastest growth in brand value in 2025, NVIDIA has been identified as the tech brand with the fastest growing brand value, doubling it to $87.9 billion. NVIDIA’s rapid growth propelled it into the top 10 world’s most valuable tech brands for the first time. The company’s brand value had been propelled by high market construction in aggregate from its new products rooted in its focus on artificial intelligence and rising market share.

Indian Tech Companies Gain Global Recognition

Indian IT companies have made notable improvements in terms of global tech brand value rankings. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) moved from 25th to 20th in 2025 ranking, increasing their brand value 11% to now equal $21.3 billion. Infosys had an even larger increase, moving from 33rd to 25th, increasing brand value 15% to $16.3 billion. Growth for both is in part attributed to large investments in AI and cloud computing initiatives and are now considered “key players in the global digital economy.”

Other Indian IT companies that made the top 100 tech brands worldwide include HCLTech, Wipro, and TechMahindra at 43rd, 66th, and 97th overall, respectively. HCLTech is noted as the fastest-growing Indian IT services brand in 2025 with a 17% increase in brand value due their leadership regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strength of gross financial results.

Sector Growth Signals Strong Growth

This year’s rankings demonstrate how new technologies such as digital transformation, AI, and cloud computing are driving brand value globally. While U.S. companies continue to be the majority of the brand value ranking globally, Indian companies are gaining ground with future innovation and continued strong performance.

In summary, Apple remains the dominant firm in tech brand value, NVIDIA is the fastest-growing tech firm, and Indian IT firms such as TCS and Infosys gained significantly in their world ranking reflecting an increased Indian influence on the global tech market.

This article is based on brand valuation data and reports from credible global sources. Rankings and valuations are subject to change as per updated assessments and market conditions.