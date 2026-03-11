Xiaomi 17 Series Debuts In India: HyperOS 3, 200MP Optical Zoom Camera And 90W HyperCharge—Check All Details And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship in India, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The smartphone is developed for photography enthusiasts. Both the smartphone are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and packs with upto 6300mAh battery.
(This is a developing story)
