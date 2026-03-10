Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Vivo X300s is expected to launch soon with a 6.78-inch 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset, 7,000mAh battery and a 200MP Zeiss-tuned camera.

Vivo X300s specs
Vivo X300s specs

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 10, 2026 16:29:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for launch of Vivo X300s. The company has started revealing information regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo X300s. The phone is likely to launch in China later this month, and it could be released worldwide shortly after the China launch. 

Vivo X300s features and specifications 

The handset is likely to feature a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will use a special BOE Q10 Plus material, which makes the display brighter and more efficient. 

Additionally, the display features ‘Circular Polarised Light 2.0’. This is a technology developed to make it more comfortable for the eyes if a user uses the device for long extended sessions. The media reports suggest that the phone will have a sharp 1.5K OLED screen and a round camera bit on the back, keeping the look of recent top-end Vivo phones. 

You Might Be Interested In

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset. The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by wired fast charging. 

The company is also focusing on multimedia. The handset will feature a symmetrical dual speaker system known as “1511 War Drum Master”. The company claims that this can enhance the gaming audio performance by up to 120 per cent. 

Other than this, the device will include a bespoke, highly sensitive vibration motor, which is developed for providing haptic feedback that is 2.2 times wider in bandwidth than previous models. 

Vivo X300s Zeiss Camera

In terms of optics, the device is likely to feature a 200MP primary sensor which has been tweaked by Zeiss. The collaboration with Zeiss is all about making the colours more accurate and boosting the device’s overall photo capturing abilities. 

The handset is also likely to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera backed by the Sony LYTIA-818 sensor, which is quite larger at 1/1.28 inches. The ultrawide camera is rated for CIPA 6.0 stabilisation, meaning it should deliver much smoother video and better photos in low light. 

Some media reports suggest an extra hidden sensor. This might be a 5MP multispectral camera, designed to enhance how colours are reproduced in images. It is also expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera. 

Also Read: Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: vivoVivo X300vivo x300s

RELATED News

Renault To Introduce Bridger Concept In India: Spare Wheel Tailgate, Off-Road Styling, And Hybrid Powertrain, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, And 9,200mAh Battery, Check All Details And Price

Signal, WhatsApp Under Attack: Russian Hackers Target Officials, Journalists Worldwide – Are Indian Accounts At Risk? Know How To Stay Safe

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

Poco X8 Pro Series To Debut In India: MediaTek Chipset, 100W Fast Charging, And HyperOS 3—Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

Twinkle Chaudhary Handed Four-Year Ban as AIU Rejects DNA Testing Plea

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details
Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details
Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details
Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

QUICK LINKS