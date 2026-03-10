Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for launch of Vivo X300s. The company has started revealing information regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo X300s. The phone is likely to launch in China later this month, and it could be released worldwide shortly after the China launch.

Vivo X300s features and specifications

The handset is likely to feature a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will use a special BOE Q10 Plus material, which makes the display brighter and more efficient.

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chipset. The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by wired fast charging.

The company is also focusing on multimedia. The handset will feature a symmetrical dual speaker system known as “1511 War Drum Master”. The company claims that this can enhance the gaming audio performance by up to 120 per cent.

Other than this, the device will include a bespoke, highly sensitive vibration motor, which is developed for providing haptic feedback that is 2.2 times wider in bandwidth than previous models. Vivo X300s Zeiss Camera

In terms of optics, the device is likely to feature a 200MP primary sensor which has been tweaked by Zeiss. The collaboration with Zeiss is all about making the colours more accurate and boosting the device’s overall photo capturing abilities.

The handset is also likely to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera backed by the Sony LYTIA-818 sensor, which is quite larger at 1/1.28 inches. The ultrawide camera is rated for CIPA 6.0 stabilisation, meaning it should deliver much smoother video and better photos in low light.

Some media reports suggest an extra hidden sensor. This might be a 5MP multispectral camera, designed to enhance how colours are reproduced in images. It is also expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera.


