Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G in India on March 17, featuring a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6000mAh battery, and One UI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G to launch on March 17
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G to launch on March 17

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 9, 2026 17:01:36 IST

Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

Samsung is all-set to launch its new handset in India, the Galaxy M17e 5G. The device will be launched on Monday, 17th March. As per the tech giant, the upcoming device is developed for delivering reliable performance for communications, content consuming, and everyday use. The device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16. 



Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G features and specifications 

The upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is also said to support High Brightness Mode (HBM) along with Adaptive Brightness, which adjusts the brightness of display as per ambient lighting conditions. 

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with an ARM Mali-GPU to manage the graphic processing for multimedia and basic gaming. The device runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16. The company claims that the device will support sic generations of Android OS upgrades along with six years of OS updates. 

Speaking about security, the upcoming device consists of Samsung Galaxy Knox Vault, which according to the company has received Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+) certification and has passed stringent safety testing standards. 

As per the company, the Galaxy M17e 5G features a Now Bar that provides real-time updates and live notifications highlighting active tasks. The upcoming handset also supports large folders on the home screen for easier app organisation. 

The device also features Google Gemini AI capabilities along with Circle to Search support. 

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price and availability 

The company has confirmed that the phone will be launch in India on 17th March 2026. However, the company has not announced the price of the upcoming handset. The device will be available in two colour options, i.e. Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue 

Also Read: Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:01 PM IST
Samsung All-Set To Introduce Galaxy M17e 5G In India: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6000mAh Battery, And Evaluation Assurance Level 5+, Check All Features And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS