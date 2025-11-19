LIVE TV
Home > tech auto > Cloudflare Issue Resloved: Biggest Tech Outrages in Recent Years

The biggest tech outrage of the year resolved. cloidfare officially stated the what actually happened and what they are currrently doing to resolve it for furture. This outrage left its impact from gaint tech players to wall street charts.

cloudflare issue resolved , stated the company officials. Representational image (X/@Cloudflare)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 19, 2025 14:43:19 IST

Americian Internet infrastructure and security compamy cloudflare faced a technical issue yesterday which affected popular platforms like ChatGPT, X, Paypal and Aamzon Web Services. This outrage breakes the internet and become sensational and people were discussing this all over the world.  After this breakdown become viral the Cloudfare clarifies itself by giving official statement on its status page. The company stated that ” Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.”

In status page company later updated that they have resolved the issues and monitoring the errors so such issues does’nt occurs in future. The company stated that “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.”

What does cloudflare do ?

Cloudflare provides a range of services that got affected durng the technical breakdown. These services include CDN, DDoS protection, and DNS offerings. The Content Delivery Network (CDN) caches website data on servers throughout the globe to minimise the loading time, while DDoS acts as protection sheild for website from malicious or overwhelmig traffic. Cloudflare’s DNS services ensure users that they land to the correct IP addresses

How this impacted the world ?

This technical breakdown impacted the world from tech enthused to investors.The impact of cloudflare’s server down also impacted the stock charts on Wall Street. The company stock fell 2.8% .This outrage impacted gaint tech players of global market including X, Spotify, Chatgpt, Perplexity, Canva, Amazon Web Service, Pay Pal, games like League of Legends and many more.

The CTO of company Dane Knecht further elobrated what actually happened as per reportes he gives clearification on behalf of company that “a latent bug in a service underpinning our bot mitigation capability started to crash after a routine configuration change we made” 

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 2:18 PM IST
Tags: Cloudflarecloudflare downcloudflare status

