White America, WAGA Row To Beach Wars: Why Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla Are Publicly At War Again

The long-simmering rivalry between billionaires Elon Musk and Vinod Khosla is intensifying with both taking potshots at each other in public. This week, a social media exchange on race escalated into personal attacks, reopening old wounds tied to artificial intelligence, US politics and past legal disputes.

Latest Clash Between Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla

The latest round of sparring began after Musk posted a comment on X stating, “white people are a rapidly diminishing minority of global population.”

The remark prompted a sharp response from Indian-origin venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, who accused Musk of advancing a racial agenda in the United States.

Khosla alleged that Musk was promoting a “white America great again” ideology, writing, “Elon Musk doesn’t want MAGA, he wants WAGA or ‘white America great again’ as a racism is great and desirable paradigm. All non-whites in Tesla, SpaceX, X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your LinkedIn!”

Elon Musk Responds, Brings Family Into Dispute

Musk responded with an aggressive rebuttal, rejecting the accusation of racial bias and invoking his family’s ties to India as evidence that he is not a white supremacist.

He wrote, “Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous ahole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full r*d.

My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honour of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar.”

Musk was referring to Shivon Alice Zilis, a Canadian technology executive and venture capitalist. Zilis was born to a Punjabi Indian mother and a Canadian father. Musk’s eldest son with Zilis is named after Indian-American physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

Vinod Khosla Pushes Back, Urges Elon Musk to Avoid Family References

Khosla later responded by urging Musk not to involve his family in the public dispute and asked him to reconsider how he frames issues of race online.

He wrote, “Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting ‘SEEMINGLY’ racist stuff next time? Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA, and racism isn’t behind your many laments around white birth rates, declining % of population and many similar laments.”

Khosla also addressed the personal jab Musk made about his long-running legal dispute over public access to Martins Beach in California.

Instead of bringing your family into it, maybe try not tweeting “SEEMINGLY” racist stuff next time? Many would appreciate it if you acknowledge you are not trying to establish a white society in America, and are not WAGA, and racism isn’t behind your many laments around white… https://t.co/0beAe5tDUN — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 28, 2026

Responding to the allegation, Khosla said, “As to the beach issue you’d appreciate me standing up to the principle of defending ‘the principle of private property’ instead of giving in to whatever the Coastal Commission wants.”

Musk has repeatedly mocked Khosla over the Martins Beach controversy in the past, including circulating a doctored image that read “No Plebs Allowed.” Khosla had demanded an apology at the time, which Musk never issued.

.@elonmusk doesn’t want MAGA, he wants WAGA or “white America great again” as a racism is great and desirable” paradigm. All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX @X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your linkedin! https://t.co/NmbM19AnnC — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) January 27, 2026

What is Behind The Rivalry Between Vinod Khosla and Elon Musk?

The origins of the Musk–Khosla feud lie in deep disagreements over artificial intelligence.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI but exited the organisation before it became the world’s most influential AI company. Khosla later emerged as one of OpenAI’s most prominent backers and public defenders.

In March 2024, Musk sued OpenAI, accusing it of abandoning its original non-profit mission and aligning too closely with corporate interests. Khosla dismissed the lawsuit as “sour grapes,” while Musk questioned Khosla’s understanding of AI governance and technical systems.

Khosla has consistently advocated for regulation, controlled deployment and institutional oversight of artificial intelligence. Musk, by contrast, has pushed for open-source models and repeatedly warned that concentrated AI power in the hands of a few companies poses an existential risk.

The disagreement soon turned personal, with both portraying the other as reckless, hypocritical or driven by self-interest.

How Donald Trump Deepened Rift Between Vinod Khosla and Elon Musk

The rift widened further during the 2024 US presidential election cycle. Musk openly supported Donald Trump and urged Khosla to do the same. Khosla refused.

At the time, Khosla said, “It’s hard for me to support someone with no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me.”

Musk, who increasingly aligned himself with conservative politics and the MAGA movement, viewed such criticism as moral posturing. Khosla, in turn, accused Musk of hypocrisy, particularly in light of the government subsidies received by Tesla and SpaceX.

