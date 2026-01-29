LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Fingers On The Trigger': Iran's Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An 'Immediate And Powerful' Response

‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response

Iran warns the US its forces have “fingers on the trigger” and will respond immediately to any attack, while keeping the door open for a nuclear deal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister made the remarks on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@araghchi)
Iran’s Foreign Minister made the remarks on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@araghchi)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 29, 2026 04:57:39 IST

‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response

Iran has issued a sharp warning to the United States, saying its forces are on high alert and ready to respond “immediately and powerfully” to any military strike, even as it signalled openness to reviving a nuclear deal under fair conditions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said time was running out to avoid military action against Tehran.

Iran Says Forces Ready to Retaliate

“Iran’s forces have their fingers on the trigger,” Araghchi warned, stressing that any US military operation would be met with a swift and forceful response.

The warning comes amid rising tensions after Trump claimed a “massive armada” of US naval vessels was moving towards waters near Iran, prepared to act “with speed and violence” if required.

Araghchi earlier criticised Washington’s approach, saying diplomacy pursued through military threats was neither “effective nor useful.”



Tehran Signals Willingness for Nuclear Deal

Despite the confrontational tone, Iran reiterated that it remains open to a new nuclear agreement.

“Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable nuclear deal on equal footing and free from coercion, threats and intimidation,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He insisted such an agreement must ensure Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology while guaranteeing that it would not pursue nuclear weapons.

“Such weapons have no place in our security calculations, and we have never sought to acquire them,” he added, repeating Tehran’s long-standing claim that its nuclear programme is civilian in nature, a stance disputed by Western powers.

Hardline Warning Against Israel

While some viewed Araghchi’s comments as a diplomatic opening, Iran’s leadership issued more aggressive warnings through senior adviser Ali Shamkani, a close aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“A limited strike is an illusion,” Shamkani said, warning that any military action by the US would mark the beginning of a full-scale war.

He added that Iran’s response would be “immediate, all-out and unprecedented,” threatening strikes on Tel Aviv and those backing what he described as aggression.

US, Europe Escalate Pressure on Iran

Following Trump’s remarks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s leadership was at its weakest point yet. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also claimed the Islamic republic’s “days are numbered” after a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

Germany and France have backed efforts to have the European Union designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. The IRGC is already labelled a terror group by the US and Canada, but not by the EU or the UK.

Protests and Crackdown Continue

Anti-government protests that erupted in late December and peaked in early January have left thousands dead, according to rights groups.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed at least 6,221 deaths, including protesters, minors, security personnel and bystanders. More than 42,000 people have reportedly been arrested.

HRANA also warned that security forces were searching hospitals for injured protesters, pointing to what it called “new dimensions” of the ongoing crackdown.

Regional Efforts to De-escalate

Amid rising tensions, Iran has reached out to regional allies. Iranian officials have held talks with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, with all sides emphasising the need to reduce escalation.

Qatar and Egypt said they were pushing for diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiralling into a wider regional conflict.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Prepared To Use Force’: Marco Rubio Warns Venezuela, Signals Possible Military Action If Acting President Defies US Demands

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:57 AM IST
abbas araghchi iran Iran US tensions US Iran war US vs iran

‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response

‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response
‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response
‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response
‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response

QUICK LINKS