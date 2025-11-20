Realme GT 8 Pro Known For Switch Design Launched: Check Price, Features, Sale & More

Realme has launched its new flagship phone Realme GT 8 Pro. This phone is known for its ‘switch design’ which gives users freedom to change back camera module shape from circular to square. The phone comes with the powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 which is a direct competition to performance based phones such as OnePlus 15.

Realme GT 8 Price and Colour Options

The newly launched flagship Realme GT 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 72,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also has a higher density variant of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage at Rs. 78,999. The phone has a eye-catching Astron Martin green colour which is listed at a higher price of Rs. 79,999. The other colour option includes Dairy white.

Realme GT 8 Sale, Pre-Booking

The pre booking of the phone has begun in which you can get a instant discount of Rs. 5000 with select bank cards. Apart from discount in pre-booking sale, customers will also get free detachable camera protective covers inside the box. The smartphone will be available for sale from 25th November. You can pre-book phone through realme’s official website and flipkart.

Realme GT 8 Features: Camera, Display & Battery

The phone has Android 16 based Realme UI 7 software. The key features of the phone include a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 7,000nits peak brightness. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has rear camera of 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture, 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 200 MP of telephoto lens with a support of 8k and 30 fps where as the flagship phone has front camera of 32MP with support of 4k 120 fps video recording.

The phone comes with a huge powerful battery of 7,000mAh with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. This phone is a direct rival of Oppo Find X9, iPhone 17 and google pixel 10 and other phones in this price range.



