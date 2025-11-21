LIVE TV
Home > tech auto > Poco Pad X1 is Coming SOON! Launch Date, Specs, Processor And Price Revealed

Poco Pad X1 is Coming SOON! Launch Date, Specs, Processor And Price Revealed

Poco has revealed the launch date of its new tablet Poco Pad X1. The tab will launch on company's upcoming event in Bali on 26th November along with Poco F8 ultra and Poco F8 Pro

image credit: X/POCOGlobal
image credit: X/POCOGlobal

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 21, 2025 13:04:21 IST

Poco Pad X1 is Coming SOON! Launch Date, Specs, Processor And Price Revealed

Poco Pad X1: Poco has announced its new Tab Poco Pad X1. The tablet will be launched globally during the company’s event which is going to take place in Bali, Indonesia. The Chinese origin subsidiary of Xiaomi has also revealed some specification of the upcoming Poco Pad X1 and claim that it is powerful and slim

What to expect from Poco Pad X1

The company have revealed that the Poco Pad X1 will come with a 3.2 resolution display with a powerful processor powered by Snapdragon 7 series chip. The tab will also give user a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Poco Pad X1 will also support Dolby atmos and Dolby vision. There will be pogo pins on the back which will allow users to connect keyboard. As per the image released by company the Poco Pad X1 features two rear camera. The power button appears on the top next to microphone and dual speaker grilles at the bottom. The company has not revealed any other specification yet.

The tablet will be launched in company’s event on 26th November in Bali. Apart from Poco Pad X1 the  Poco will released Poco F8 ultra and Poco F8 pro, which will be there perfoemance oriented smartphones. The Poco F8 Pro and F8 ultra will come with a big battery of 6,210 mAh and 6,500mAh respectively. The Poco F8 Ultra will feature a premium textured design with third-generation nano-tech material and glass fiber.

As per reports and claims the Poco Pad X1 will have a metal body design and 8GB RAM. It will also have a large battery and fast charging which will make it a good option for those who are looking for a blend of media and gaming. The company has not officially revealed the price obut according to reports and rumors it will be around  € 450 which is around Rs. 46,000 indian rupees.
There are more gadgets that are expected to launch in the upcoming event other than Poco Pad X1, Poco F8 ultra and Poco F8 Pro.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:04 PM IST
