Ahead of the state elections in October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a fiery speech while addressing a public rally at the Jan Ashirwad ground in Rewari, Haryana. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and BJP State President Mohan Lal Baroli were also present during the rally.

The Land of Valor: Haryana

Shah started of with declaring,“This is the historical land of Rao Tularam,” referencing the freedom fighter from Rewari. “This land of Haryana is the land of sacrifice and valor, the land of knowledge, spirituality, and the Gita. This is also the land of power and prosperity,” he added.

He also assured the people of Haryaba, claiming that BJP’s schemes including Agnipath scheme will be in the interest of people. He said that the schemes will offer permanent jobs to soldiers recruited as Agniveers. “Not a single Agniveer from Haryana will be deprived of a pensionable job. The central and Haryana governments will ensure this,” Shah promised.

Shah On Reservation

Shah in his speech also addressed the people on the topic o reservation. He, while attacking the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying “Rahul Baba goes abroad and says we will end reservations. But as long as even one BJP MP is in Parliament, reservation will not be abolished,’ he clarified the BJP will not abolish reservations for the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

“you cannot end reservation” while the BJP is in power, he added.

On Farmers

He criticised Rahul Gandhi on the farmers issue, saying “Rahul Baba doesn’t even know the basics of the Minimum Support Price (MSP),” Shah remarked, questioning Gandhi’s knowledge of the Kharif and Rabi crop cycles. He added, “Congress governments lied to farmers in the name of MSP, while the BJP government in Haryana is purchasing 24 crops at MSP.”

Shah contrasted the BJP’s track record with that of the Congress, recalling that under Congress rule, the MSP for paddy was just ₹1300. He proudly stated, “Under BJP rule, the MSP has risen to ₹2300, and we promise to raise it to ₹3100 if re-elected.”

On Soldiers

One Rank One Pension (OROP), a long-standing demand of ex-servicemen, which was fulfilled by the BJP. “Prime Minister Modi fulfilled his promise of OROP from this very land of Rewari in 2014, and today, we ensure that no Agniveer will be left without a permanent job,” Shah said.

He also claimed that Haryana had witnessed development for all communities. “In the Congress government, only one district would benefit, but now, under the BJP, development is for the whole of Haryana,” he concluded.

Attack On Congress: Corruption and Article 370

Shah claimed that Haryana has been constantly running by “cuts, commissions, and corruption.” “Congress was a government of dealers, brokers, and sons-in-law. In BJP’s government, there are no brokers left, and no question of sons-in-law,” he stated, referring to political nepotism.

Shah stated that, “In ten years, we have ended corruption in Haryana.”

Amit Shah, addressing Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Kashmir, stated that the special status will not return, challenging congress that “Even your third generation cannot bring back Article 370,” Shah said, warning Congress of the futility of their stance.

He attacked Congress for advocating the release of stone-pelters in Kashmir, a move he described as a betrayal to the memory of India’s martyrs. “What kind of joke is this? 40,000 people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Our army personnel were martyred, and they are being told that they will be released,” he questioned, urging the crowd to reject such policies.

Overall, Shah dedicated the major portion of his speech attacking the congress government on several issues, focusing more on the corruption in Haryana. As now the elections approaches, the land of haryana will turn into a battlefield between Congress and BJP.

AMIT SHAH IN AMBALA

#WATCH | In Haryana's Ambala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Form the BJP government, Rs 6000 that farmers are getting now will be increased to Rs 10,000. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the free treatment of Rs 5 lakh will be increased to Rs 10 lakh and senior citizens… pic.twitter.com/2F8A1tGsps — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

