In a surprising announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that he will resign from his post within the next two days. This decision comes shortly after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to Delhi’s controversial liquor policy. Kejriwal made the announcement during his first major public address since his release from a six-month detention.

What Arvind Kejriwal Said

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stated that while he has received justice from the legal system, he now seeks justice from the people. “I will resign as Chief Minister in two days. I won’t hold the office until the people give their verdict. If I have worked well, I ask the people of Delhi to vote for me,” he declared.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government, Kejriwal urged other non-BJP Chief Ministers to remain in office if they face similar legal challenges, criticizing the BJP for allegedly using false cases against opposition leaders.

“I didn’t resign earlier because I respect democracy and the Constitution,” Kejriwal added.

What Happens Next?

AAP plans to hold a meeting with its 60 MLAs in Delhi within the next two days to select a new Chief Minister. Kejriwal has also called for early elections, demanding that they be held in November alongside Maharashtra’s polls, rather than waiting until February as initially scheduled.

During this interim period, another AAP leader will step in as Chief Minister. Kejriwal has committed to an extensive outreach campaign, aiming to connect with voters across Delhi to gauge their support before potentially returning to office.

Kejriwal’s resignation strategy might gain AAP favour by showcasing his commitment to democratic principles and public opinion. However, the BJP has dismissed the move as political drama, confident in their prospects for the Delhi elections. BJP’s Harish Khurana challenged Kejriwal’s timing, suggesting immediate resignation rather than waiting.

This unexpected resignation could also backfire on AAP. With the party’s top leaders entangled in legal issues and facing criticism over civic management, an early election call might leave them with insufficient time to prepare effectively.

Who is Arvind Kejriwal?

Arvind Kejriwal, born on August 16, 1968, in Haryana, is a notable figure in Indian politics. An IIT Kharagpur graduate in Mechanical Engineering, Kejriwal initially pursued a career in engineering but shifted focus to activism. His involvement in the India Against Corruption movement, led by Anna Hazare, catapulted him into the political spotlight.

In 2012, Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), born out of the anti-corruption movement. The party’s focus on transparency and grassroots politics resonated widely, leading to a historic victory in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal became Chief Minister but resigned after 49 days over legislative hurdles. He returned to power in 2015 with a resounding victory and pursued various reforms.

Kejriwal’s administration is known for:

Education: Significant investments in schools and teacher training.

Significant investments in schools and teacher training. Healthcare: Expansion of free medical services through Mohalla Clinics.

Expansion of free medical services through Mohalla Clinics. Transport: Introduction of the Odd-Even rule to tackle air pollution.

Controversies and Challenges

Kejriwal’s tenure has not been without controversy, including legal challenges and accusations of mismanagement. Despite these, he remains a pivotal figure in Delhi’s politics, navigating a mix of innovative policies and contentious issues. Arvind Kejriwal’s transition from activist to Chief Minister reflects his unique approach to politics. As Delhi anticipates the upcoming elections, Kejriwal’s role and strategy will be crucial in shaping the city’s political landscape.