Asaduddin Owaisi Asks What Happened to PM Modi's 'Ghar Mai Ghus Ke Marenge?' As He dubs Recent Terror Attacks As Failure Of Government

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over the recent increase in terror attacks in Jammu, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday if the Modi-led Centre is following the policy of ‘Ghar mein ghus kar marenge’ then what is happening there? He further attacked the central government, saying that the series of attacks reflects a failure of the government.

“PM Modi used to say, ‘Ghar mein ghus kar marenge’. What is this then? This is a failure of the government. They are unable to control terrorism. Whatever has happened in Doda is very dangerous,” Owaisi said.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area in Doda on Monday evening. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay. Reacting to Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain’s remarks that Pakistan successfully infiltrated all important aspects of civil society with the help of so-called mainstream or regional politics in the Valley, Owaisi said that the DGP is trying to cover up his failures.

“What the hell is DGP doing over there? You have imposed UAPA on the Kashmir Bar Council Chairman. In today’s attack in Doda, which is very far from the LoC, how come the terrorists entered so much inside the territory? Who is responsible for this? He is trying to cover up his failures,” he said.

“We have recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, and the polling percentage in the Union Territory was very high. Now that the DGP is saying something like this, are you trying to say that the elections were rigged? Since 2021, in Jammu, more than 50 security personnel and 19 civilians have been killed. Recently, 10 pilgrims went to the temple and were assassinated by these terrorists,” he added. The Hyderabad MP also posed a question to the government, asking, Where is your information network?

“Why are the locals not helping you? Why are you not taking the youth into confidence? They say they have removed Article 370, and everything is gone. This is the failure of Narendra Modi’s government. The DGP should not become a spokesperson for the ruling party. If he intends, he should join the BJP,” he said. Meanwhile, the Congress party criticized the central government by posting a graphic on ‘X’ which claimed that within 38 days of the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, nine terrorist attacks have already taken place.

The post also mentions that during these recent terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers were killed, 13 injured, 10 civilians were killed and 44 were injured.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

