Chaos Erupts in West Bengal as Angry Mob Disrupts Polling, Throws EVM into Pond

Voting in West Bengal’s Kultali in South 24 Parganas district was disrupted when an angry mob infiltrated polling stations and threw an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) into a nearby pond. The unrest erupted after some polling agents were allegedly barred from entering the booths, igniting anger among the locals.

The incident began when locals, upset over the exclusion of certain polling agents, forced their way into the stations. They seized the EVM equipped with a Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and discarded it into a water body, causing significant disruption to the voting process.

In a separate incident on the same day, tensions heightened in the Satuliya area of Bhangar, within the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in Kolkata. Violence broke out amid allegations of attacks on workers and supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M). Several ISF members were injured in the clashes, which were further intensified by the presence of country-made bombs at the site.

“Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU , 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond…FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer,” stated the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal.

Polling in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections for nine seats in Bengal began at 7 am today amid tight security. Voting in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar seats is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.

Authorities have assured the public that despite the disruptions, voting is proceeding smoothly in other areas. Additional security measures have been implemented to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of voters and polling staff.

The Election Commission is closely monitoring the situation, and efforts are being made to address the grievances that led to the unrest. The incidents have underscored the importance of maintaining order and transparency in the electoral process, especially during such a crucial phase of the elections.

