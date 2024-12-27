The Jinjiang Group, a major Chinese construction company, is under investigation after Brazilian labor authorities accused the company of subjecting workers at a factory to human trafficking and "slavery-like conditions."

The Jinjiang Group, a major Chinese construction company, is under investigation after Brazilian labor authorities accused the company of subjecting workers at a factory being built for electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to human trafficking and “slavery-like conditions.” The controversy has sparked international concern, with both Chinese and Brazilian officials responding to the allegations.

Allegations of Human Trafficking and Slavery-Like Conditions on Jinjiang Group

According to Reuters, workers at a construction site for BYD in Brazil were reportedly subjected to unsafe and degrading working conditions, leading to accusations of human trafficking. Brazil’s labor authorities highlighted these issues as part of an ongoing investigation into the treatment of the 163 workers involved in the project. However, Jinjiang has firmly denied these claims, asserting that the accusations of slavery-like conditions are unfounded.

Jinjiang’s official response on Weibo, China’s social media platform, suggested that the allegations were based on a misunderstanding or mistranslation. The company released a video featuring Chinese workers at the site, with one worker reading a letter that claimed the workers had collectively signed, stating they were not enslaved and had not been rescued. The worker emphasized that they were surprised by the suggestion they were being sent home and reiterated their desire to keep working in Brazil.

BYD’s Changing Stance

Initially, BYD, the electric vehicle manufacturer for whom the factory is being built, stated that it had severed its relationship with Jinjiang. However, this position shifted when a BYD executive reposted Jinjiang’s statement on Chinese social media, accusing “foreign forces” and some Chinese media outlets of attempting to smear Chinese companies and damage the relationship between China and Brazil. This contradiction has added complexity to the situation, leaving some unclear about the ongoing involvement of both companies.

Brazil’s Labor Prosecutor’s Office revealed that both Jinjiang and BYD had agreed to assist the 163 workers involved, providing them with housing and other forms of support during the investigation.

Jinjiang Group: Background and Operations

Founded in 2002, Jinjiang Group is a privately held company that specializes in property construction services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the same city where BYD is based, the company is led by Chairman Ma Jianbin. Jinjiang is involved in several large-scale construction projects for prominent Chinese property developers, including Vanke, Longfor, and Country Garden.

Jinjiang’s annual revenue is approximately 3 billion yuan (around $400 million), and it employs around 1,500 people. In addition to its work in Brazil, the company has been responsible for constructing several BYD factories across China, including in cities like Changzhou, Yangzhou, and Hefei. Jinjiang is also involved in building BYD’s Skyrail monorail system in China.

Although it remains unconfirmed whether Jinjiang is working on BYD projects in countries like Hungary, Mexico, Thailand, and Uzbekistan, recruitment posts suggest that the company is hiring workers for projects in Hungary and Turkey, indicating its growing international presence.

Jinjiang’s Safety Record Under Scrutiny

Jinjiang’s work safety record has been a point of concern in the past. Between 2018 and 2022, Chinese courts ordered the company to compensate workers in five cases related to work accidents and injuries. Furthermore, the company has faced fines for breaching work safety regulations.

In 2023 and 2024, Jinjiang was penalized three times for safety violations. One of the most serious incidents occurred in May 2022, when a worker at a BYD construction site in Hefei died after falling from a height. The company and its subcontractors were fined 310,000 yuan by local authorities for failing to implement proper safety measures on the site.

Official Responses and Ongoing Investigation

In response to the ongoing investigation in Brazil, China’s foreign ministry stated that it is in communication with Brazilian officials and emphasized the importance of Chinese companies adhering to local laws and regulations. While the Chinese government has not directly addressed the specific allegations against Jinjiang, it has reiterated the need for compliance with labor standards and workplace safety.

Azerbaijani and Brazilian authorities are continuing their investigation into the situation, with labor rights groups calling for greater transparency and accountability from both Jinjiang and BYD.