Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi: MCD Panel Election Today, AAP VS BJP For Final Seat

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for the final open seat on its Standing Committee at 1 p.m. today, following a heated political showdown between the ruling […]

Delhi: MCD Panel Election Today, AAP VS BJP For Final Seat

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for the final open seat on its Standing Committee at 1 p.m. today, following a heated political showdown between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena. 

A series of controversy and contentious debates between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensued before the poll. Both parties are accusing each other of political manoeuvring. This election comes after the resignation of BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was elected to the Lok Sabha. With the AAP holding three seats and the BJP holding two, both parties are now in a close race. 

Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav, serving as the Returning Officer, will be overseeing the election process. A video recording of the entire voting process will be made, as ordered by the governor. 

The Standing Committee oversees the MCD’s financial decisions and approves projects worth more than ₹5 crore.

What Happened on Thursday?

Lieutenant Governor Saxena ordered MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to hold an immediate election to fill the important Standing Committee seat number eighteen. Saxena made his decision after Mayor Shelly Oberoi abruptly delayed the MCD House meeting earlier in the day, rescheduling it for October 5. 

BJP councillors protested against the mayor’s decision. The Lieutenant Governor reacted by nullifying the adjournment and ordered the elections to be held late-night., He also ordered the Deputy Mayor or the most senior member to take charge of the proceedings if the Mayor decline to lead. Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders vehemently denounced the idea to hold a late-night election. Sisodia claimed that it was “Murder of Democracy.”

During an after-hours press conference, Sisodia charged that the BJP was trying to sabotage democracy by holding the poll without the participation of AAP council members. He stated to take legal action against the order and remarked that similar tactics were used in the recent mayoral election in Chandigarh mayoral poll.

Any election held before October 5th, according to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, would be “illegal and unconstitutional.”

MUST READ: NIA Detains Key Suspect Linked To ULFA (I) IED Plantings In Assam

AAP’s Concern

What added up to the political tension between the two parties was that on Wednesday, three AAP councillors defected to the BJP, that complicated the MCD’s political equilibrium, shrinking AAP’s advantage over the BJP, shrinking 125 council members in the 250-member MCD to only 113. AAP now fears the cross voting which could harm AAP’s hopes of winning the crucial Standing Committee seat.

Security Measures Taken

Strict security measures have been put in place because of the tense environment. To protect voting confidentiality, the MCD secretariat has prohibited cell phones and other electronic devices from being used inside the chamber. 

The Delhi police have installed frisking points at entry points, which has sparked additional protests from AAP council members who claim that these actions violate their dignity. AAP members refused to abide by the phone restriction on Thursday by staging a sit-in protest in the MCD House lobby. 

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Orders Authorities To Produce Minor In Custody Battle

Filed under

AAP Delhi elections mcd

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox