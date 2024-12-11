Did Atul Subhash’s Mother-in-Law Trigger His Suicide? On-Ground Report Reveals SHOCKING Message She Sent To Her Son-In-Law

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Subhash had moved to Bengaluru for work at a private firm. His note revealed years of emotional distress, alleging harassment and unfair treatment by his ex-wife, her family, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh.

The recent passing of Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash has sent shockwaves across the nation. In a detailed 24-page note left behind, Subhash recounted the challenges he faced and shared an emotional message for his 4-year-old son.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Subhash had moved to Bengaluru for work at a private firm. His note revealed years of emotional distress, alleging harassment and unfair treatment by his ex-wife, her family, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh. NewsX reporter Shakti Kumar from Patna spilled the beans from the ground revealing what exactly happened between him and his in-laws.

When Will Atul Subhash’s Last Rites Happen? | On-Ground Report | NewsX

Talking about Atul’s last rites, Shakti revealed, “The family of the victim’s brother has not carried any of these as of Atul nor are the ashes being brought to Patna, there is any indication what time he will reach Patna and then obviously head to Samastipur. Atul’s entire family will reach Patna from Balor after 5:00 pm on December 11 and after Patna, his family will go to Pusa, his local district in Samastipur.”

He added, “Regarding the entire matter, his family members, his father, his cousin have made allegations and along with that, the way the one hour 20 minutes video and the 24 page statement that Atul gave before committing suicide.”

NewsX reporter also revealed how people are quite shocked in Atul’s village concerning the entire incident.

“There is mourning and the people are quite shocked because people thought about Atul. It was not expected that he would commit suicide in this manner and after the entire incident, his family members have directly accused Atul as well as his in-laws, their in-laws have also directly accused him, what is happening in this in Patna, this family is in Samastipur, tell me that they are going to gather in Patna,” revealed the reported.

He further shared, “Atul’s entire family, especially his parents are in Bangalore and in a short while from Bangalore, after about two to three hours, they will return to Patna from there in the late evening today and from Patna, directly to his home, since Atul was a resident of Samastipur district.”

Did Atul Subhash’s Mother-in-Law Trigger His Suicide? | On-Ground Report | NewsX

Our reporter also spoke about the 1 hour 20 minutes video posted by Atul and his suicide note of 24 pages.

“On the basis of that he said that the people of his in-laws were constantly demanding money from Atul, apart from this, many such cases were registered against Atul and his family parents in the court of Jaunpur and due to this Atul had to often come to Jaunpur from Bangalore and Atul also directly accused his mother-in-law and he also said that once he received a message from his mother-in-law that are you still alive, why did you not commit suicide, in response to this Atul said that if I am done with it, then all your parties will stop.”

NewsX reporter also shared, “And Atul also said that he was married to a job and his in-laws were constantly demanding money from him, which he used to fulfill. Despite this, his wife, whom he married in 2019, both of them got married through a metro media site and after about a few years of marriage, his wife left Bangalore and returned to her home in Jaunpur.”

It was revealed that Atul’s wife filed many cases against Atul and his family members along with her mother and brother, after which Atul was quite mentally disturbed and he said that he was tired of going back and forth from Bangalore to Jaunpur.”

