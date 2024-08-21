In the aftermath of the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, two physicians, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, have surrendered their licenses to prescribe medication, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This action comes amid allegations linking them to Perry’s tragic demise, as reported by E! News.

Perry, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom “Friends,” was found dead in the hot tub of his California residence on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner later determined his death to be an accident, caused by “acute effects of ketamine” combined with drowning.

On August 15, the Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Plasencia and Chavez are among five individuals charged in connection with Perry’s death. The charges include accusations of exploiting Perry’s long-standing struggle with drug addiction.

Plasencia, identified as a primary defendant, is accused of working with Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to supply approximately 20 vials of ketamine to the actor between September and October 2023. This arrangement reportedly involved a cash payment of USD 55,000. Iwamasa had already pleaded guilty on August 7 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, leading to Perry’s death.

Further details from E! News suggest that Plasencia was involved in financial discussions with Chavez, a physician based in San Diego who allegedly sold ketamine to Plasencia. In one of the exchanges, Plasencia reportedly sent a message saying, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” indicating a possible exploitation of Perry’s vulnerability.

The charges against Plasencia include conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of ketamine distribution, and two counts of falsifying documents during the federal investigation. If convicted, the 42-year-old faces up to 30 years in federal prison. He has not yet entered a plea and was released on bond on August 16.

Chavez, who has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, is scheduled for arraignment on August 30. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

As the legal proceedings continue, the investigation into Perry’s death remains active. Meanwhile, Perry’s friends and family are committed to honoring his legacy. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman recently encouraged fans to celebrate Perry by supporting drug treatment centers and remembering him for the joy and laughter he brought to so many.

Kauffman urged, “Let’s fight the disease by donating to drug treatment centers, and remember Matthew not for how he died, but for how he lived—hilariously funny and bringing joy to everybody.”

