Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Former PM Manmohan Singh: The Secret Behind His Iconic Blue Turban – KNOW HERE!

Manmohan Singh, the iconic Prime Minister, passed away at 92, leaving behind a profound economic legacy. His blue turban, a symbol of his connection to Cambridge, was more than just a style choice. It reflected his personal journey and dedication to intellectual curiosity, marking his transformation from an academic to a political figure who led India to significant economic growth.

Former PM Manmohan Singh: The Secret Behind His Iconic Blue Turban – KNOW HERE!

Manmohan Singh, the architect of modern India’s economic growth, has always been recognized for his distinctive blue turban. The iconic headgear, often a subject of admiration and curiosity, holds a deep, personal connection to Singh’s past. In a revealing speech during his honor with a Doctorate of Law in 2006, Singh unveiled the meaning behind his choice of color, giving insight into a part of his life that was as deeply connected to his academic past as it was to his political career.

The event, attended by a distinguished crowd, including Prince Philip, who took notice of Singh’s blue turban, became a memorable moment. “Look at the colour of his turban,” remarked the Duke of Edinburgh, sparking applause from the audience. In response, Singh smiled and shared that light blue was one of his favorite colors, a hue that was a constant presence in his life, dating back to his time at the University of Cambridge.

During this special moment, Singh elaborated on the significance of the blue turban. “Blue is one of my favourites and is often seen on my head,” he explained, recalling how his peers at Cambridge had affectionately dubbed him “blue turban.” This connection to his alma mater was more than just a sentimental attachment—it reflected the values that shaped his career, including open-mindedness, intellectual curiosity, and a fearlessness that guided his decisions.

Singh’s time at Cambridge was instrumental in shaping his career. He credited renowned economists such as Nicholas Kaldor, Joan Robinson, and Amartya Sen with influencing his economic views, leaving a lasting impact on his legacy. The tribute to his university and his academic experiences was not just a personal reflection but a testament to how his time at Cambridge laid the foundation for the economic reforms that would define his tenure as Prime Minister.

Singh’s remarkable journey from Cambridge to becoming India’s first Sikh Prime Minister culminated in him guiding the nation through one of its most prosperous economic phases. From 2004 to 2014, Singh’s leadership transformed India’s economy, lifted millions from poverty, and positioned the country as a growing global economic power.

However, the legacy of the blue turban is not just tied to his professional achievements. It became a symbol of his identity and the values he upheld throughout his life. Whether in the halls of Cambridge or in the corridors of power in New Delhi, Manmohan Singh’s blue turban remained a consistent and cherished part of his public persona.

Manmohan Singh’s Passing and Legacy

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after a sudden loss of consciousness at home. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed. Singh’s body will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters for public viewing, allowing admirers to pay their respects.

As the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Singh’s tenure from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of unparalleled economic growth. His leadership, economic reforms, and commitment to social justice left an indelible mark on the country. India mourns the loss of a visionary leader who not only reshaped the nation’s economy but also demonstrated a deep commitment to intellectual rigor and public service.

ALSO READ: India Mourns Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Passing: Public Viewing and Tributes Begin

Filed under

blue turban Cambridge India's Economy light blue turban Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Would You Rate The Performance Of The Modi Government?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Would You Rate The Performance Of The Modi Government?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Who Has Been The Most Effective Prime Minister Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Who Has Been The Most Effective Prime Minister Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Do You Think India Is Progressing As A Country Overall?

Bharat Pulse Survey: How Do You Think India Is Progressing As A Country Overall?

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

“Not Accidental, But Quintessential PM”: Kapil Sibal On Manmohan Singh

“Not Accidental, But Quintessential PM”: Kapil Sibal On Manmohan Singh

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Goa Getaway With Girlfriend Turns Into A Survival Story You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox