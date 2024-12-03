Forty Years On: The Lingering Shadows of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

In the early hours of December 3, 1984, Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, was plunged into chaos as toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory

In the early hours of December 3, 1984, Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, was plunged into chaos as toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory. Thousands fled into the streets, gasping for breath as poisonous plumes engulfed residential areas.

Among those born that night was Gas Devi, who arrived into the world gasping for air amidst the cries of thousands succumbing to the deadly fumes.

“My parents named me Gas,” Devi said, tears filling her eyes. “I believe this name is a curse. I wish I had died that night.” Now a daily wage laborer, Devi suffers from chronic chest pain and an underdeveloped lung, a testament to the enduring impact of the tragedy.

Health Crisis Persists In Bhopal

The immediate aftermath of the leak saw 5,295 lives lost, with estimates suggesting that the death toll has since risen to 25,000. Beyond the fatalities, the tragedy left over 500,000 people injured, many of whom continue to battle long-term health complications.

Witnesses recall the harrowing scenes that unfolded. Nathuram Soni, 81, described the desperate rush to save neighbors. “People were frothing from their mouths. Some had defecated, some were choking in their vomit,” he recounted.

With a handkerchief tied around his nose, Soni used his pushcart to transport wailing neighbors to the hospital, including infants whose lives hung by a thread.

The health impacts of the disaster remain widespread. A 2023 study by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that gas-exposed individuals faced a 1.30 times higher risk of death compared to those unexposed. Respiratory illnesses were the leading cause of death among survivors, with gas-exposed individuals living significantly shorter lives.

Additional research from the Sambhavna Trust Clinic, which analyzed clinical data of over 24,000 patients, found gas-exposed individuals suffered higher rates of respiratory diseases, depression, and hormonal disorders. “Conditions like premature menopause were 2.6 times more frequent in gas-exposed women,” said gynecologist Dr. Sonali Mittal.

“The tragedy is showing no signs of relenting,” said Rashida Bee, co-founder of the Chingari Trust charity. “The soil and water are contaminated—that is why kids are still being born with deformities.”

Compensation and Legal Struggles of Bhopal Gas Leak Disaster

In 1985, the Indian government enacted the Bhopal Gas Leak Disaster (Processing of Claims) Act, granting itself exclusive rights to negotiate compensation. While the government initially sought $3.3 billion, it settled out of court with Union Carbide in 1989 for a mere $470 million.

This left most survivors with just ₹50,000 ($500) each, often after decades of waiting. Attempts to secure additional compensation have largely failed, with the Supreme Court dismissing a 2022 plea for ₹13,998 crore, citing the original settlement as binding.

“The victims were not consulted during the negotiations,” said Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action. “Not a single individual has gone to jail for killing more than 25,000 people and injuring half a million.”

Even today, over 330 metric tonnes of hazardous waste remain at the now-defunct Union Carbide plant. Despite ₹126 crore being allocated for its disposal, progress has been sluggish.

“The factory could be converted into a museum only after clearing poisonous debris. The process is ongoing,” said an official from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A City Haunted: Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The Union Carbide factory, now derelict, stands as a grim reminder of the disaster. Artists have painted murals on its walls, depicting the pain and anguish of survivors. But for many, these gestures are cold comfort.

Nawab Khan, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, highlighted the persistent inadequacies in victim support. “Ninety percent of survivors diagnosed with cancer received only ₹25,000 as compensation. The amount is grossly inadequate,” he said.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy continues to underscore the lack of accountability for industrial disasters. Warren Anderson, Union Carbide’s CEO at the time, was charged with culpable homicide in 1991 but never stood trial. He died in a Florida nursing home in 2014, having evaded Indian justice.

“Forty years on, the victims are still fighting for justice,” Khan said. “The world’s largest democracy has failed its people.”