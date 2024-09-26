Home
Himachal Govt Denies Mandatory Restaurant Owner Display Rule, Clarifies Plans

The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has distanced itself from a recent statement made by Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh regarding mandatory displays of restaurant owners' and staff's names.

Himachal Govt Denies Mandatory Restaurant Owner Display Rule, Clarifies Plans
The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has distanced itself from a recent statement made by Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh regarding mandatory displays of restaurant owners’ and staff’s names. Singh had announced that eateries and restaurants in Shimla would soon be required to display the names of proprietors and staff members to ensure food hygiene. The regulation was to be implemented starting in January. However, the government has now clarified that no such decision has been finalized.

Background on the Controversy

The proposal, initially implemented in Uttar Pradesh by the BJP during the Kanwar Yatra earlier this year, sparked significant opposition from the Congress party at the time. Vikramaditya Singh’s comments, echoing the Uttar Pradesh initiative, led to widespread debate, with many questioning whether the Himachal Pradesh government would adopt similar measures. However, the state government has issued a formal statement clarifying that Singh’s remarks were premature.

A government spokesperson emphasized that while public health and food safety are top priorities, no decision has been officially made regarding the display rule. The spokesperson reiterated that the concerns of street vendors and other stakeholders would be carefully considered before any new regulations are enacted.

Formation of a Committee for Review

In response to the issue, a bipartisan committee has been established to address the matter and review any potential new rules. The committee includes members from both the Congress and the BJP, and it is chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. Other key members include Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and BJP MLAs such as Anil Sharma, Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma, and Harish Janartha.

The committee is tasked with gathering feedback from various stakeholders, including restaurant owners and street vendors, and will present its recommendations to the government. Only after these suggestions are reviewed will the government consider implementing any changes.

Singh’s Controversial Comments and Comparisons to Uttar Pradesh

On Wednesday, Vikramaditya Singh stated that the Urban Development Ministry and the Municipal Corporation had collectively decided to enforce stricter food safety regulations, citing concerns about the quality of food at roadside stalls. Singh compared the move to regulations in Uttar Pradesh, where similar rules were implemented following concerns over food contamination.

In Uttar Pradesh, the mandate for restaurant owners to display the names and addresses of operators and staff had initially sparked political controversy. However, the state government enforced the rule after reports emerged of vendors mixing human waste into food, which led to a public outcry. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, mandated the use of masks and gloves by chefs and waiters, and also required the installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants to monitor hygiene practices.

Moving Forward

The Himachal Pradesh government has assured that any decisions regarding food safety and regulation will be made with careful consideration of public opinion and stakeholder feedback. The committee’s findings will play a crucial role in determining the way forward, ensuring that any policy changes are made transparently and fairly.

As of now, no final decision has been made regarding the mandatory display rule in Shimla or elsewhere in Himachal Pradesh, and the state government is committed to a thorough review before implementing any new regulations.

