The Montecito Journal serves as a crucial source of information for many celebrities living in the affluent beach community of Southern California, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel at home. The publication often features articles on planning disputes, charity events, community happenings, and minor crime reports.

However, the latest edition’s ‘Grapevine’ gossip section may provoke some chatter during breakfast for two of the town’s prominent residents as it addresses the “speculation” surrounding their marriage after a series of solo public appearances. The report covers Prince Harry’s attendance at the WellChild Awards in London and Meghan Markle’s visit to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, where she reportedly spoke about her experience as someone who has faced significant bullying, as noted by the Scottish Daily Express.

Markle making appearance without Prince Harry

Mineards points out that this was Markle’s second public appearance without her husband since her visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on October 5. Meanwhile, British Royal experts are continuing to express concerns that the couple may be living increasingly separate lives. The Riven Rock neighborhood, where the Sussexes reside with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has attracted attention from a local commentator who suggested that the couple is leading distinct lives—a remark that may not be well received.

King Charles keeps informed about his family

Mineards, a veteran journalist previously associated with the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, and now a news anchor for CBS, has reportedly revealed that King Charles keeps informed about his son’s family matters through the Journal’s online presence.

In addition to royal news, his ‘Grapevine’ column includes celebrity sightings, featuring recent appearances by stars such as Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Oprah Winfrey, and Orlando Bloom.

