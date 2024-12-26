Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a revered statesman and economist, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in critical condition, his demise marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian politics.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening in critical condition, succumbed to his health issues later, according to reports.

Decades of Service to Parliament

Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, had an extensive and impactful career in Indian politics. His tenure in the Upper House spanned 33 years, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping policies and governance.

As news of his hospitalization spread, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, along with several political figures from across party lines, arrived at AIIMS Delhi to express their support. Singh’s stature as a leader transcended political affiliations, and his passing has prompted reactions from across the political spectrum.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Late Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his final respects to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Dr. Singh’s invaluable contributions to India’s growth and development

PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and offers condolences to his family

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Pay Final Respects to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, is scheduled to visit the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at 10:25 AM today to offer their condolences and pay their respects.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns the Passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respects at the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh after his passing at the age of 92. Dr. Singh, who served as India’s 13th Prime Minister, was remembered for his contributions to the nation’s political and economic landscape.

RSS Extends Condolences on the Death of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his contributions as a revered leader and economist. In their statement, the RSS paid tribute to Dr. Singh, highlighting his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most respected figures. The organization emphasized the lasting impact of his work in shaping India’s economic trajectory and conveyed their heartfelt sympathy to his family and supporters.

Prime Minister Modi, BJP President to Pay Respects to Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Home Minister is expected to arrive shortly at the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to pay his final respects. Following him, the BJP National President will also visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive shortly after to honor the late leader, who passed away at the age of 92. In a mark of respect, the government has declared a seven-day national mourning period to recognize Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to the country.

US Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Role in Strengthening US-India Relations

The United States has expressed profound condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his pivotal role in strengthening the US-India partnership. In an official statement, U.S. officials acknowledged Dr. Singh as a key figure who advanced the bilateral relationship, especially through his leadership on the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This agreement, which marked a milestone in the countries’ strategic ties, reflected Dr. Singh’s foresight and commitment to deepening U.S.-India relations.

Manmohan Singh’s Mortal Remains to Be Brought to AICC Headquarters for Final Tributes

The remains of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Saturday, December 28, to allow party workers and the public to pay their last respects, as confirmed by Congress sources.

Later in the day, his funeral will be conducted with full state honors near Rajghat, providing a dignified farewell to one of India’s most esteemed leaders.

Manmohan Singh’s Funeral to Be Held Tomorrow, Daughter Arriving from US

The funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will take place tomorrow. His daughter, who lives in the United States, is expected to reach India by this evening to attend the ceremony and pay her final respects.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, Remembers Him as a Great Statesman

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembering him as a great patriot, distinguished scholar, unconventional politician, and an exceptional statesman. Sarma, who had the honor of knowing Dr. Singh since 1991, lauded his humility, simplicity, and remarkable intellectual abilities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembering him as a great patriot, distinguished scholar, unconventional politician, and an exceptional statesman. Sarma, who had the honor of knowing Dr. Singh since 1991, lauded his humility, simplicity, and remarkable intellectual abilities.

Manmohan Singh Remembered by Congress with Half-Mast Flag at AICC HQ

The Congress party is deeply mourning the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with the party flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi being flown at half-mast. This act symbolizes respect and admiration for the late leader, who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic landscape during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

Congress flag at half-mast at All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi, following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh.

Telangana Declares Holiday and Mourning Period in Honor of Manmohan Singh

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on Friday, in remembrance of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his death. A seven-day mourning period has also been announced to honor the legacy of the esteemed leader.

India Declares Seven-Day Mourning to Honor Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Government of India has declared a seven-day national mourning period to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 on Thursday. In tribute to the veteran leader, all official programs scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

Additionally, a Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 11 AM on Friday to finalize arrangements and pay formal respects to the late statesman.

Gautam Adani Expresses Grief Over Death Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Gautam Adani expressed deep sadness over Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing, honoring his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India.

Karnataka Announces 7-Day Mourning In Honour Of Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Karnataka government has announced seven days of mourning and also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges on Friday in the backdrop of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday night.

Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has announced in the emergency press meet at Belagavi that the party has cancelled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention scheduled to take place on Saturday. The convention was planned as part of the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as president of the Congress.

Last Rites Of Ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh Will Be Held Tomorrow: Congress

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, whose body was brought to his residence from Delhi AIIMS, will be held tomorrow.

Sam Pitroda Remembers Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy, Calls Him Architect of India’s Economic Liberalization

Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda says, "His (Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh) decision in 1991 planted seeds for the economic opportunities in India. Liberalization was the key to his policy… Seeds were planted quite some time ago…"

KC Venugopal Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "It is a painful situation. Dr Manmohan singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His vision and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone…"

Mallikarjun Kharge And Rahul Gandhi Reach Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Residence to Pay Respects

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reach former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's residence.

Rahul Gandhi Returns To Delhi

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi Airport. The Congress leaders arrived in Delhi from Belagavi, Karnataka, where they had gathered for the CWC meeting.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Expresses Deep Sorrow Over

On the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "Very sad… He can never be forgotten. I pray to God to give peace to his soul…"

Akhilesh Prasad Singh Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

On the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress MP and Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh says, "This is a personal loss for us… The whole country is sad today…"

Manmohan Singh’s Mortal Remains Reach His Residence

Mortal remains of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh were taken from AIIMS to his residence. The former PM passed away at the age of 92. The Government of India has cancelled all programs scheduled for tomorrow and has declared a national mourning of 7 days.

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar Mourns Loss Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar: "Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today. While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy. Was immensely privileged to work closely with him."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers Condolences

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offered condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling him a skilled politician and economist whose leadership gave new direction to India's economy.

President Droupadi Murmu Honors Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu: "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy."

Bhupesh Baghel Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress leader & former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "The news of the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh is unfortunate. It is an irreparable loss for the nation and the Congress Party…"

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Rahul Gandhi: "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide."

National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared

All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites to be conducted with full state honours: GoI sources

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Honors Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh honored Dr. Manmohan Singh's legacy, noting that after 52 years of prestigious assignments, he had decided to return to his alma mater Punjab University as a Professor.

Gautam Adani Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Gautam Adani: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions."

Amit Shah Mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Amit Shah: "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to serving as the country's Finance Minister and Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the country's governance system."

Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief Over Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी विद्वता और सादगी के गुणों को शब्दों में पिरोना असंभव है। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। उनके परिवार और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।

ॐ शांति — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 26, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar: "Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation…"

Rajnath Singh Mourns the Loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: "Deeply saddened by the demise of India's former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He played a key role in rebuilding India's economy during difficult times. He was widely respected for his service and intellect."

11:18 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature."

Abhishek Banerjee Pays Tribute

Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary, All India Trinamool Congress: "India has lost one of its finest statesmen today. Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy goes beyond his celebrated tenure as Prime Minister. An architect of economic reforms that reshaped our nation's…"

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

Priyanka Gandhi: "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation…"

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah: "Very sorry to hear about the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I had many occasions to interact & learn from him. He was truly an intellectual giant, an accomplished economist but above all he was a thorough gentleman, a giant among pygmies. India has lost a great son…"

BJP President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda: "The passing of Former Prime Minister and Economist Shri Manmohan Singh ji is an immense loss for the nation. A visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics, throughout his remarkable career in public…"

Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "It's very tragic. He was a great prime minister who served the nation. we are cancelling all our programmes and rushing back to Delhi…"

AIIMS Confirms Manmohan Singh’s Demise

AIIMS statement: "With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately…"

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrives at AIIMS

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrives at AIIMS, Delhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS, Delhi

Manmohan Singh’s Demise Great Loss’, Bhupesh Baghel Says Former PM Has Passed Away

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: "The country will remain grateful to you sir. History will always be full of your contributions. A great nation-builder has bid farewell to all of us on his final journey of life today. Words are not enough for his personality, contribution and service to the nation. The demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is a great loss."

Congress MP Kumari Selja Says ‘Manmohan Singh’s Demise Irreparable Loss To Nation’

Congress MP Kumari Selja: "I am deeply hurt by the news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. His passing is an irreparable loss for the entire country, but for me it is like the passing of an elder and guide of the family. His contribution to India's economic reforms is historic. Under his leadership, India achieved new heights in liberalization…"

PM Modi Morns The Death Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” PM Modi on X.