Friday, December 27, 2024
Manmohan Singh Passes Away: PM Modi And Amit Shah Mourn The Loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh At His Residence | Live Updates

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a revered statesman and economist, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in critical condition, his demise marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian politics.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening in critical condition, succumbed to his health issues later, according to reports.

Singh’s admission to the hospital came after his health deteriorated rapidly. Known for his significant contributions to Indian politics and economics, his passing marks the end of an era.

Decades of Service to Parliament

Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, had an extensive and impactful career in Indian politics. His tenure in the Upper House spanned 33 years, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping policies and governance.

As news of his hospitalization spread, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, along with several political figures from across party lines, arrived at AIIMS Delhi to express their support. Singh’s stature as a leader transcended political affiliations, and his passing has prompted reactions from across the political spectrum.

Check the LIVE updates here:

 

10:22 AM. Dec 27, 2024

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Late Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his final respects to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Dr. Singh’s invaluable contributions to India’s growth and development

09:53 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Pay Final Respects to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, is scheduled to visit the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at 10:25 AM today to offer their condolences and pay their respects.

 

09:48 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns the Passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respects at the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh after his passing at the age of 92. Dr. Singh, who served as India’s 13th Prime Minister, was remembered for his contributions to the nation’s political and economic landscape.

 

09:45 AM. Dec 27, 2024

RSS Extends Condolences on the Death of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his contributions as a revered leader and economist. In their statement, the RSS paid tribute to Dr. Singh, highlighting his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most respected figures. The organization emphasized the lasting impact of his work in shaping India’s economic trajectory and conveyed their heartfelt sympathy to his family and supporters.

 

09:39 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Prime Minister Modi, BJP President to Pay Respects to Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Home Minister is expected to arrive shortly at the residence of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to pay his final respects. Following him, the BJP National President will also visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive shortly after to honor the late leader, who passed away at the age of 92. In a mark of respect, the government has declared a seven-day national mourning period to recognize Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to the country.

09:19 AM. Dec 27, 2024

US Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Role in Strengthening US-India Relations

The United States has expressed profound condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, highlighting his pivotal role in strengthening the US-India partnership. In an official statement, U.S. officials acknowledged Dr. Singh as a key figure who advanced the bilateral relationship, especially through his leadership on the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This agreement, which marked a milestone in the countries’ strategic ties, reflected Dr. Singh’s foresight and commitment to deepening U.S.-India relations.

 

09:12 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh’s Mortal Remains to Be Brought to AICC Headquarters for Final Tributes

The remains of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Saturday, December 28, to allow party workers and the public to pay their last respects, as confirmed by Congress sources.

Later in the day, his funeral will be conducted with full state honors near Rajghat, providing a dignified farewell to one of India’s most esteemed leaders.

 

 

08:52 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh’s Funeral to Be Held Tomorrow, Daughter Arriving from US

The funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will take place tomorrow. His daughter, who lives in the United States, is expected to reach India by this evening to attend the ceremony and pay her final respects.

 

08:24 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, Remembers Him as a Great Statesman

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembering him as a great patriot, distinguished scholar, unconventional politician, and an exceptional statesman. Sarma, who had the honor of knowing Dr. Singh since 1991, lauded his humility, simplicity, and remarkable intellectual abilities.

 

 

08:21 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh Remembered by Congress with Half-Mast Flag at AICC HQ

 

The Congress party is deeply mourning the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with the party flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi being flown at half-mast. This act symbolizes respect and admiration for the late leader, who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic landscape during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

07:42 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Telangana Declares Holiday and Mourning Period in Honor of Manmohan Singh

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on Friday, in remembrance of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his death. A seven-day mourning period has also been announced to honor the legacy of the esteemed leader.

 

07:36 AM. Dec 27, 2024

India Declares Seven-Day Mourning to Honor Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Government of India has declared a seven-day national mourning period to honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 on Thursday. In tribute to the veteran leader, all official programs scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

Additionally, a Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 11 AM on Friday to finalize arrangements and pay formal respects to the late statesman.

06:00 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Gautam Adani Expresses Grief Over Death Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

04:47 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Karnataka Announces 7-Day Mourning In Honour Of Dr. Manmohan Singh

The Karnataka government has announced seven days of mourning and also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges on Friday in the backdrop of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday night.
Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has announced in the emergency press meet at Belagavi that the party has cancelled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention scheduled to take place on Saturday. The convention was planned as part of the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as president of the Congress.

03:59 AM. Dec 27, 2024

Last Rites Of Ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh Will Be Held Tomorrow: Congress

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh, whose body was brought to his residence from Delhi AIIMS, will be held tomorrow.

03:11 AM · Dec 27, 2024

Sam Pitroda Remembers Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy, Calls Him Architect of India’s Economic Liberalization

02:15 AM · Dec 27, 2024

KC Venugopal Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

02:54 AM · Dec 27, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge And Rahul Gandhi Reach Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Residence to Pay Respects

 

01:57 AM · Dec 27, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Returns To Delhi

 

01:27 AM · Dec 27, 2024

Ghulam Nabi Azad Expresses Deep Sorrow Over

 

01:27 AM · Dec 27, 2024

Akhilesh Prasad Singh Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

00:41 AM · Dec 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh’s Mortal Remains Reach His Residence

00:02 AM · Dec 27, 2024

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar Mourns Loss Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

11:58 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers Condolences

11:55 PM · Dec 26, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu Honors Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

11:52 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Bhupesh Baghel Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

11:37 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:35 PM · Dec 26, 2024

National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared

11:31 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Honors Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

11:29 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Gautam Adani Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:29 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Amit Shah Mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

11:26 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief Over Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

11:25 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:22 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Rajnath Singh Mourns the Loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:18 PM · Dec 26, 2024
Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:15 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Abhishek Banerjee Pays Tribute

11:10 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

11:01 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

10:59 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Manmohan Singh’s Demise

10:56 PM · Dec 26, 2024

BJP President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

10:56 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Manmohan Singh’s Demise

10:55 PM · Dec 26, 2024

AIIMS Confirms Manmohan Singh’s Demise

10:49 PM · Dec 26, 2024

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrives at AIIMS

10:48 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS

10:48 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh’s Demise Great Loss’, Bhupesh Baghel Says Former PM Has Passed Away

1o:45 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Congress MP Kumari Selja Says ‘Manmohan Singh’s Demise Irreparable Loss To Nation’

10:26 PM · Dec 26, 2024

PM Modi Morns The Death Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” PM Modi on X.

