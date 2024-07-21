Is There Any Killing Conspiracy Brewing Against The Delhi CM?, Suggests AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suggested towards an alleged conspiracy of killing the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inside the jail. This comment of the AAP MP came after Lt Governor VK Saxena’s alleged communication that Arvind Kejriwal had been deliberately skipping meals to make himself sick.

At a press conference on Sunday, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of “messing” with the health of Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since March 21.

“The BJP is messing with Arvind Kejriwal’s health. Initially, they were saying that he was eating sweets and trying to spike his sugar levels but now they are saying that he has reduced his food intake. Why will someone do this and pose a threat to their own life?” Singh said.

“There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal,” he added.

The AAP has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has lost eight kilograms since being in jail, suggesting this sudden weight loss might indicate a serious health issue.

Singh mentioned that the medical report on Kejriwal indicates he could face serious health problems in jail, and the statements from Delhi LG and the BJP about Kejriwal’s health only strengthen this concern.

On Friday, the LG’s office sent a message to the chief secretary expressing worry about Kejriwal not following his prescribed medical diet and medication. The report from the Tihar Jail Superintendent highlighted several instances where Kejriwal deliberately consumed fewer calories, even though he was given enough home-cooked food. It also noted that Kejriwal refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7.

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate accused Kejriwal of eating high-sugar foods to raise his blood sugar levels and justify medical bail.

Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. After receiving bail from a lower court last month, he was later arrested by the CBI. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, but he remains in jail due to the CBI case.

Kejriwal’s lawyer informed the Delhi High Court that his blood sugar had dropped below 50 while he was sleeping.

