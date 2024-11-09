J&K: One Terrorist Killed In Crossfire Encounter In Baramullah

Security forces launched an operation in the Rampora area of Sopore, following a specific intelligence input the presence of militants, Police said.

On Saturday, Security forces killed one terrorist in an anti-terrorist operation in the Baramulla district town of Sopore.

Following an information od militants’ movement in the area, search operation was launched by a joint police and security forces team in the Rampur-Rajpur forests.

During crossfire between the police forces and terrorists, one militant was reportedly killed. The police has not yet identified the deceased.

The killed militant is believed to be the same who had managed to escape some days back from an encounter in Bandipora district. On November 6, security forces had gunned down a militant in the Kaitsan forests of Bandipora, but another militant had escaped.

The Kaitsan forests are geographically near Rampur-Rajpur area that falls on the border line between Sopore and Bandipora. Dense forests connect Sopore, Bandipora, and the Lolab valley of Kupwara, that are known infiltration routes.

This is the second encounter in the region over the last 24 hours. On Friday, two Pakistani militants were killed during an encounter in the Sagipora village of Sopore. According to Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the militants.

The Army also confirmed the operation, statin that the troops had noticed suspicious activities in Panipura, Sopore. Militants opened fire on the security forces, in response crossfire was initiated in retaliation. The operation at Panipura continues as other security personnel seek other militants who could be hiding in the area.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday, reached out to the Kathua district to review the security situation in the forest area. Tensions in the area have intensified amid increased anti-terrorist operations across the Jammu region, especially after the recent killing of two village defense guards by terrorists in Kishtwar district.

Further details awaited.

