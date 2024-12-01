In a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan, one of the most influential voices in modern media, revealed that Zelensky expressed interest in appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience.

As the war between Ukraine and Russia escalates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to seek platforms to share his perspective. In a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan, one of the most influential voices in modern media, revealed that Zelensky expressed interest in appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan’s disclosure, coupled with his commentary on the ongoing conflict, has sparked widespread discussion.

Zelensky’s Interest in Rogan’s Platform

During an episode featuring Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, Rogan shared Zelensky’s desire to appear on the popular podcast. “They tried to get Zelensky on,” Rogan told his guests, sparking intrigue and a flurry of questions.

While Rogan did not confirm whether the appearance would materialize, the revelation highlighted Zelensky’s efforts to use nontraditional media to convey his message about Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression. Rogan, whose audience spans millions globally, is seen as a valuable platform for such discourse.

Rogan’s Criticism of the War and Global Leaders

Known for his candid and often controversial opinions, Rogan did not hold back when discussing the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Addressing Zelensky’s comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rogan remarked, “Zelensky says Putin is terrified. F*** you, man. F*** you people. You’re about to start World War III.”

Rogan also speculated about a possible resolution to the war, saying, “I don’t think Putin is that stupid. I think he’ll realize what’s going on and they’re probably working things out.” During the discussion, Alex Jones added his own take, claiming, “Trump is having secret meetings at Mar-a-Lago, and I hope that’s true.”

Zelensky’s Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent interview, Zelensky suggested he might consider a ceasefire with Russia, even if it meant certain Ukrainian territories would remain under Russian occupation. However, this proposal hinged on NATO providing security guarantees for the remaining Ukrainian territory.

“If we want to stop the hot stage of war, we should take under NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. That’s what we need to do fast,” Zelensky stated, according to a translation by Sky News. “And then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically.”

This statement came amidst heightened tensions, as Russia threatened to deploy additional medium-range ballistic missiles, a weapon used in a recent attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro region.

Joe Rogan’s Political Evolution and Influence

Joe Rogan has increasingly become a prominent figure in political commentary. Once a supporter of Democratic candidates, Rogan shifted his allegiance to Donald Trump during the 47th U.S. presidential election. Since then, he has echoed many of Trump’s positions and has criticized the Biden administration, particularly regarding its handling of Ukraine.

Recently, Rogan condemned President Joe Biden for what he described as inconsistent policies on Ukraine’s use of ballistic missiles. His sharp critiques have resonated with many listeners who share concerns about escalating global conflicts.