Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Offers To Cede Occupied Territory To Russia Under Specific Conditions To End War

In a significant turn of events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his willingness to temporarily cede occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia in a bid to achieve peace and end the ongoing war. This move marks a notable shift in Kyiv’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has seen fierce fighting since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Zelenskyy stated, “I am willing to give up Ukrainian territory to Russia to achieve peace,” underlining that his country is ready to negotiate a ceasefire with Moscow. However, his offer comes with key conditions. Zelenskyy clarified that while Ukraine may be prepared to vacate the territories currently under Russian occupation, this concession would only take place under the protection of NATO forces.

The President emphasized that the surrender of these territories would be temporary. He believes that once a ceasefire agreement is reached, NATO’s involvement will pave the way for Ukraine to “diplomatically” regain control over its land in the future. Zelenskyy further outlined the urgency of ending the war, saying that “right now, it has become necessary to end the war and achieve peace,” suggesting that this is a practical step towards halting the conflict.

This marks the first time Zelenskyy has indicated such a shift in his stance since the war began. Previously, he had maintained that Ukraine would not back down and would continue to fight for its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022.

In another interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy reiterated his position, stating, “We need to do this and do it fast,” underscoring the desire to stop the “terrible phase” of the war. He pointed out that while this move might seem drastic, it is crucial for ending the suffering and conflict.

Zelenskyy’s new approach comes as part of ongoing international discussions on how to bring an end to the war. His comments have sparked mixed reactions, with many seeing it as a strategic shift aimed at de-escalating tensions and moving toward a peace process. However, it remains to be seen how Russia will respond to these overtures and whether Moscow will accept a peace deal on these terms.

As the war rages on, Ukraine continues to seek international support, with NATO playing a pivotal role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. The prospect of territorial concessions is a critical issue, and the coming months may reveal whether this shift in Zelenskyy’s stance will lead to meaningful peace negotiations or further entrench the conflict.

