Sunday, December 1, 2024
Joe Rogan Weighs In On Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Poisoned' Jamie Foxx

Joe Rogan recently addressed rumors surrounding Jamie Foxx’s unexplained illness in 2023 and its alleged connection to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan recently addressed rumors surrounding Jamie Foxx’s unexplained illness in 2023 and its alleged connection to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Joined by comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, Rogan explored the claims that have sparked widespread speculation.

The controversy reportedly began when Foxx made comments about Combs while filming his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was. Rogan referenced these remarks, stating, “Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him, and that’s why he got that stroke.” He added that Foxx spoke about the matter on stage and during the filming of his special.

Exploring the Allegations

Rogan delved into the allegations, citing reports of possible illegal activity linked to Combs. “Bro, I think there was some crazy s*** going on,” Rogan said. He further speculated about alleged murders and suspicious pneumonia cases, suggesting a deeper narrative behind the circulating claims.

Mark Normand added to the conversation, recalling that Foxx denied rumors linking his health emergency to a vaccine, instead allegedly stating, “It was Diddy shutting me up.”

Foxx’s Alleged FBI Outreach

Rogan highlighted a report indicating that Foxx may have contacted the FBI about Combs. Witnesses at the filming of Foxx’s Netflix special claimed to have heard him implicate the rapper in his hospitalization. However, Rogan acknowledged the possibility that Foxx’s remarks could have been part of a comedic routine.

Rogan remained cautious about jumping to conclusions, stating, “It’s possible, that’s totally possible, but it’s also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital and hasn’t talked about it since.” Emphasizing the need for more clarity, he concluded, “We won’t know until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special.”

The podcast comes shortly after reports that three witnesses present during the filming of Foxx’s special claimed he made allegations against Combs. With the Netflix special yet to be released, many are eager to see whether Foxx directly addresses the swirling rumors and provides insights into his 2023 health scare.

