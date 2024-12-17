Mrunal Thakur Joins Adivi Sesh In The Upcoming Action-Drama ‘Dacoit’

Mrunal Thakur stars with Adivi Sesh in the action drama Dacoit, a story of love, betrayal, and revenge. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu in Hyderabad, promising intense performances and a rustic narrative.

Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to star alongside Adivi Sesh in the much-anticipated action drama Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo. The announcement was made on Tuesday, coinciding with Sesh’s 40th birthday.

The film, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. It is being filmed simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu, aiming to reach a wider audience.

Dacoit unfolds the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. The convict devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for a gripping drama fueled by love, betrayal, and revenge. This intriguing plotline promises a mix of high-octane action and intense emotional depth.

Known for her powerful performance in Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur expressed her excitement about taking on a challenging and unexplored character in Dacoit.

“The character I’m set to depict in the film will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. This proposition, mixed with the genre and script of Dacoit, will truly make it a treat to watch for audiences. I can’t wait to dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil,” she said in a statement.

Adivi Sesh, celebrated for his roles in Major and Goodachari, described Dacoit as a “solid action film with a touching love story.” Speaking about his co-star, he said, “Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team.”

Director Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi Sesh, promises that Dacoit will bring a rustic storytelling approach to life. The film is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and dramatic intensity.

As the filming progresses, fans eagerly await this collaboration between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, a pairing that promises to bring unparalleled performances to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle