Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mrunal Thakur Joins Adivi Sesh In The Upcoming Action-Drama ‘Dacoit’

Mrunal Thakur stars with Adivi Sesh in the action drama Dacoit, a story of love, betrayal, and revenge. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu in Hyderabad, promising intense performances and a rustic narrative.

Mrunal Thakur Joins Adivi Sesh In The Upcoming Action-Drama ‘Dacoit’

Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to star alongside Adivi Sesh in the much-anticipated action drama Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo. The announcement was made on Tuesday, coinciding with Sesh’s 40th birthday.

The film, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. It is being filmed simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu, aiming to reach a wider audience.

Dacoit unfolds the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. The convict devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for a gripping drama fueled by love, betrayal, and revenge. This intriguing plotline promises a mix of high-octane action and intense emotional depth.

Known for her powerful performance in Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur expressed her excitement about taking on a challenging and unexplored character in Dacoit.

“The character I’m set to depict in the film will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. This proposition, mixed with the genre and script of Dacoit, will truly make it a treat to watch for audiences. I can’t wait to dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil,” she said in a statement.

Adivi Sesh, celebrated for his roles in Major and Goodachari, described Dacoit as a “solid action film with a touching love story.” Speaking about his co-star, he said, “Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team.”

Director Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Adivi Sesh, promises that Dacoit will bring a rustic storytelling approach to life. The film is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and dramatic intensity.

As the filming progresses, fans eagerly await this collaboration between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, a pairing that promises to bring unparalleled performances to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Filed under

Action-Drama 'Dacoit' Adivi Sesh Dacoit Mrunal Thakur Shaneil Deo

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Unemployment Rate Comes Down From 6 Per Cent In 2017-18 To 3.2 Per cent Now’, Says Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament Winter Session

‘Unemployment Rate Comes Down From 6 Per Cent In 2017-18 To 3.2 Per cent Now’,...

Maha Kumbh Mela: What Is The Shahi Snan?

Maha Kumbh Mela: What Is The Shahi Snan?

NSA Ajit Doval To Hold Meeting Of Special Representatives With Chinese FM Wang Yi

NSA Ajit Doval To Hold Meeting Of Special Representatives With Chinese FM Wang Yi

Delhi Court Issues Show Cause Notice to Officers in Acid Attack Case Over Evidence Lapse

Delhi Court Issues Show Cause Notice to Officers in Acid Attack Case Over Evidence Lapse

Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Backlash From Muslim Groups, Protests Continue As JPC Demands More Time

Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Backlash From Muslim Groups, Protests Continue As JPC Demands More Time

Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox