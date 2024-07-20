Mumbai Building Collapse: Woman Dies and 13 Injured in Rubina Manzil Incident Amid Heavy Rainfall

A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai on Saturday when a portion of the balcony of the Rubina Manzil building collapsed, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to 13 others. The collapse happened around 11 a.m. in the Grand Road area, near Grant Road Railway Station.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse affected the balcony and slab portions of both the second and third floors, as well as parts of the upper four-story structure. Some sections of the building were left hanging precariously, posing additional risks.

Today, G+4 storey Rubinisa Manzil building came crashing down at 10.55 am.

Around 35-40 people were in the building at the time of the collapse.

Rescuers are looking for survivors trapped under the debris.

“The balcony portion and slab portion of the second and third floors, along with the upper structure, had partially collapsed, with some portions still hanging precariously,” BMC officials reported.

Emergency services were swiftly mobilized. At least seven or eight residents were trapped on the top floor of the four-story building. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ambulances, and civic staff quickly initiated a rescue operation.

“Tragically, one woman died and 13 people sustained injuries after the balcony collapse. The injured were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was declared dead. The others are receiving treatment,” an official stated.

The incident occurred amid ongoing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, which has significantly disrupted public transport and caused widespread inconvenience to commuters.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently in Nagpur, has directed the administration to remain vigilant and manage the situation to minimize public inconvenience caused by the continuous downpours.



