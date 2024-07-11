Social media has erupted in anger after a man made derogatory remarks about Smriti Singh, the widow of Captain Anshuman Singh, who received the Kirti Chakra award posthumously. Captain Singh, a medical officer with 26 Punjab, tragically lost his life trying to rescue colleagues during a fire at an Indian Army camp in the Siachen glacier.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken notice of the disrespectful comment and sent a letter to Delhi Police urging swift and appropriate action against the man, identified as Ahmad K, a resident of Delhi. The comment, deemed offensive by NCW, allegedly violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

NCW strongly condemned this behavior and called for the man’s arrest, demanding a detailed report from the police within three days.

Following the incident, many people on social media tagged NCW, demanding strict action against Ahmad K and others who shared screenshots of the offensive comment.

Captain Anshuman Singh was honored for his bravery after sacrificing his life to save others during a fire caused by a short circuit at the army camp. His funeral with full state honors took place in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on July 22, 2023.