NEET-UG Results Controversy: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Claims Involvement of RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav in The Paper Leak Scandal

NEET-UG Results 2024 update: After on Thursday Morning 4 arrested NEET candidates accepted the question paper leak allegations and confessed, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed the involvement of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in NEET malpractices and paper leaks.

At a press briefing, Sinha Said that Tejashwi Yadav’s aide Preetam Kumar called an employee, who works at Bihar Road Construction department to book a room for Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu. This man is the engineer who is deployed at Bihar’s Danapur Town who made a confession note of the alleged involvement of a ‘Mantri ji’. Now Sinha claims that the ‘Mantri ji’ is none other than Tejashwi Yadav.

Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu said that he made arrangements of his nephew Anurag Yadav’s ( a NEET aspirant) stay at his mother’s and for other aspirants he made the stay arrangements at a government bungalow in Patna. Currently, the engineer’s nephew is behind bars.

The deputy chief minister claimed that he conducted an internal inquiry and found that an RCD staffer named Pradeep was called by Preetam Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav’s aide to book a room at a guest house of Bihar NHAI on May 1. 4 days preceeding the exam.

“I demand a high-level inquiry into this matter. They are out of power, but want to play with the future of lakhs of candidates,” Sinha said.

He further said that he has suspended three employees who are under suspicion, including Pradeep.

However, the Bihar NHAI is alleged to have junked the guest entry, mentioning in a statement that it “does not have any guest house facility in Patna”.

“Some sections of the press have reported that the accused related to the NEET paper leak case stayed at the NHAI guest house in Patna. NHAI would like to clarify that NHAI does not have any guest house facility in Patna,” the statement added.

In the confession letter, the engineer also agreed to have leaked for NEET, UPSC, and other examinations as well. He also stated that he was in touch with a racket that excelled in paper leaks.

