Report Reveals Coordinated Campaign to Tarnish Kamala Harris’s Reputation

A recent Semafor report has uncovered a coordinated effort to damage Vice President Kamala Harris’s reputation by using social media influencers to promote explicit and derogatory content about her. According to the report, influencers were offered substantial payments to post sexually charged and offensive comments, including comparisons to derogatory figures.

Details of the Campaign and Controversial Zoom Call

In late July, influencers were approached through an email titled ‘War Room – Kamala Messaging,’ which promised significant compensation via the Zelle payment system for spreading damaging content about Harris. A subsequent Zoom call led by an individual identifying as James Bacon included anonymous participants and featured a disturbing agenda. Notably, disgraced Republican Congressman George Santos, who was present on the call, denounced the crude messaging.

Santos’s Reactions and Disassociation

Santos, who joined the call out of curiosity, described the messaging as “lewd” and “disgusting,” and condemned the use of slanderous sexual innuendos against Harris. He emphasized that no amount of money could justify such attacks. Santos also clarified that this was his first encounter with Bacon, a name shared with a former Trump aide, who disassociated himself from the group.

Public Outcry and Denouncements

Following the Zoom call, Santos took to Twitter to criticize the election-related talking points and the offensive content promoted by conservative influencers, focusing on Harris’s sex life and race. His public denouncement highlights the broader concerns about the politicization and degradation of public discourse.