Thursday, January 30, 2025
we-woman
Waqf Bill Report Submitted To Lok Sabha Speaker: BJP And Opposition Clash Over Amendments

The Joint Committee of Parliament submits its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, triggering a heated debate between BJP and Opposition members.

Waqf Bill Report Submitted To Lok Sabha Speaker: BJP And Opposition Clash Over Amendments


The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The report, which was handed over by the committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, comes after a series of debates and discussions.

The panel adopted the report on Wednesday after a majority vote of 15-11, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members backing the amendments. These changes have sparked a strong reaction from opposition members, who claim the Bill poses a threat to the functioning of Waqf boards and the constitutional rights of the Muslim community.

The BJP members argue that the amendments introduced in the Bill aim to modernize, bring transparency, and ensure accountability in the management of Waqf properties. They believe these reforms will lead to better governance of Waqf assets, which are crucial for religious and community purposes.

However, the opposition has voiced strong objections, terming the Bill as an interference in the autonomy of Waqf boards. They argue that the changes could erode the powers of the boards and undermine the rights of the Muslim community. Dissent notes were filed by the opposition members, further escalating the divide over the issue.

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August of the previous year, now stands at a crossroads, with significant political tensions surrounding its implementation. The committee’s report has sparked a renewed debate over the future of Waqf properties in India, with both sides of the aisle holding firm on their positions.

As the Bill continues to gain traction, it remains to be seen how it will progress through the legislative process, and whether further discussions or amendments will take place in the future. The outcome of this parliamentary procedure will have far-reaching implications for the management of Waqf properties and the broader relationship between the state and religious institutions in India.

