Watch Video: 49ers Star Nick Bosa Endorses Donald Trump on Live TV, Crashes Postgame Interview

Nick Bosa took center stage after the San Francisco 49ers clinched a 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, leveling their record to 4-4 as they head into a bye week.

During a post-game interview on NBC featuring quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, and running back Isaac Guerendo, Bosa made a brief appearance to show off his hat, which displayed a politically charged message, “Make America Great Again.” When asked about the hat after the game, Bosa chose not to elaborate, only hinting at its relevance by mentioning that “it’s an important time.”

Support for Trump

Back in 2019, before being drafted, Bosa had been openly vocal about his political leanings, expressing support for Trump on social media. Yet, with the NFL Draft approaching, he decided to moderate his online presence, even removing some posts, citing the possibility of joining the San Francisco 49ers. The team did select him as the No. 2 overall pick, and since then, Bosa has developed into one of the NFL’s premier defensive players, earning four Pro Bowl selections, an All-Pro First Team nod, and being named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. In 2022, he also took home the Defensive Player of the Year title after leading the league with 18.5 sacks.

Nick Bosa crashed the SNF postgame interview wearing a MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/Rj0T0XpcWB — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 28, 2024

Nick Bosa appears wearing a hat

In Sunday’s game, Bosa recorded a sack, bringing his season total to 4.5. His choice to wear the hat post-game appeared as a subtle nod towards the upcoming Election Day on November 5, less than two weeks away. With the 49ers on a bye next week, Bosa and the team won’t play again until after the 2024 election.

On the field, the 49ers’ performance was solid, securing a much-needed win. Despite a slow start and trailing 10-3 at halftime, San Francisco dominated the third quarter, taking a 27-10 lead. Though Dallas mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, the 49ers held on, sealing their victory before the break.

Purdy was effective, completing 69.2% of his passes for 260 yards and a touchdown, adding another 56 yards and a rushing touchdown. Kittle led the team in receiving, tallying six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, highlighting an all-around strong showing by the 49ers’ offense.

