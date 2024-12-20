Jagmeet Singh has vowed to introduce a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, threatening to end Trudeau’s nearly decade-long grip on power. The move comes amid growing turmoil in Trudeau’s government, following the resignations of two senior cabinet ministers this week.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), has announced plans to introduce a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government. The move, declared in an open letter on Friday, could spell the end of Trudeau’s nine-year tenure as prime minister if opposition parties unite to defeat his minority Liberal government.

Motion of non-confidence in the next sitting

“We will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons,” Singh confirmed, highlighting his party’s growing dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s leadership. The announcement underscores the NDP’s intent to sever its support for the Liberals, a relationship that has been essential for Trudeau’s government to remain in power.

Parliament is currently on its winter recess and will not reconvene until January 27, 2025. The motion of no-confidence can only be formally presented once lawmakers return. If the motion succeeds, it would trigger a federal election, potentially altering the course of Canadian politics.

Jagmeet Singh deepens Trudeau’s crisis

Singh’s declaration intensifies political pressure on Trudeau, who is already grappling with internal challenges following the unexpected resignation of two key cabinet members earlier in the week. Critics suggest that the government’s internal instability could further weaken its hold on power.

On Monday, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation from Trudeau’s cabinet, citing disagreements with the prime minister’s handling of the economy. Freeland’s departure was a significant blow to Trudeau’s administration, as she had been a prominent figure in efforts to stabilize Canada’s economy.

No-confidence motion by Jagmeet Singh to follow a series of resignations

Her exit was compounded by the resignation of the housing minister, adding to the perception of disarray within the Liberal government. The dual departures have fueled speculation about Trudeau’s capacity to maintain control over his administration amid mounting political discontent.

Adding to Trudeau’s challenges, sources close to the prime minister revealed that he intends to use the parliamentary break to reflect on his political future. No announcements regarding his plans are expected before January.

Over the past 18 months, public opinion polls have highlighted significant voter fatigue with the Liberal Party. Discontent has been fueled by rising inflation and the cost of living, issues that have dominated political discourse in Canada. Polls suggest that if an election were held now, the Liberals would likely face a decisive defeat, with the opposition Conservative Party emerging as the probable victor.

Waning popularity of Trudeau

Trudeau’s popularity has waned after nearly a decade in power, with growing criticism that his policies are out of touch with the economic realities faced by many Canadians. Singh’s assertion that Trudeau is unduly influenced by big business has resonated with center-left voters, many of whom are increasingly disillusioned with the Liberal Party’s direction.

Canada’s political turmoil comes amid rising external pressures. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports unless the Canadian government addresses what Trump described as the flow of migrants and drugs into the United States.

What’s Next for Trudeau and the Liberals?

With Singh’s no-confidence motion looming, Trudeau faces two possible outcomes. He could step aside as leader of the Liberal Party, allowing a new leader to take the helm, or risk being ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament. If the latter scenario occurs, a federal election would be triggered, with the Conservative Party expected to have a strong advantage.

As Parliament’s return date approaches, all eyes will be on Trudeau’s next move. His political future—and that of his party—now hangs in the balance, with opposition parties poised to seize the opportunity for change.

Also Read: US Delegation Meets Syrian Rebel Leader And Former Jihadist Abu Mohammad al-Jolani