Saturday, November 30, 2024
Why Is Global Wine Production Dropping To Its Lowest Since 1961?

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) warns that global wine production will reach its lowest levels in over 60 years, primarily due to climate change impacts, marking a significant decline.

Why Is Global Wine Production Dropping To Its Lowest Since 1961?

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has warned that global wine production is set to decline to its lowest levels in over six decades. The decrease, attributed mainly to the impacts of climate change, is expected to be a significant drop compared to previous years.

Projected Wine Production for 2024

OIV estimates that wine production in 2024 will range between 227 million and 235 million hectoliters. This represents a 2% decrease from 2023, with a 13% drop compared to the 10-year average. The mid-range estimate of 231 million hectoliters highlights the severity of the decline.

Climate Impact on Vineyards

The OIV has emphasized that extreme weather conditions continue to be a major factor in reduced production. These conditions, including early frosts, heavy rainfall, and prolonged droughts, have negatively affected vineyard productivity in key regions.

While much of the global wine industry faces reduced yields, some regions have seen better conditions. Notably, the United States and several Eastern European countries like Hungary, Georgia, and Moldova have enjoyed favorable weather, leading to average or above-average production levels.

