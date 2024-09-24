Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Zelenskiy At UN: Action Needed To Force Russia Into Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, emphasizing that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved through talks alone. He called for action, asserting that Russia must be compelled to seek peace.

A Call for Western Support

During his speech, Zelenskiy outlined a “victory plan” aimed at ending the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He expressed gratitude to the nations that have supported Ukraine in its struggle. “This war can’t be calmed by talks. Action is needed,” he stated, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Rejecting Territory Trade for Peace

Zelenskiy firmly rejected proposals suggesting that Ukraine should cede territory seized by Russia as a means to settle the conflict. He noted, “The war will end one day, but not because ‘someone got tired of the war’ or through a trade with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Forcing Russia into Peace

He characterized Russia as the sole aggressor in the conflict, saying, “Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won’t stop on his own. Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed.” This sentiment reinforces his belief that diplomatic efforts alone will not suffice.

Concerns Over Future U.S. Policy

Zelenskiy faces an uncertain future, particularly regarding U.S. support. The potential election of former President Donald Trump could lead to a shift in Washington’s approach to Ukraine, a concern given the critical role U.S. military and financial assistance plays in Ukraine’s defense.

Russian Rejection and U.N. Secretary-General’s Condemnation

In response to Zelenskiy’s address, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the Security Council for hosting him, accusing Western countries of exacerbating tensions. “Western countries could not refrain from poisoning the atmosphere once again,” he stated.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s actions, calling them a clear violation of the U.N. Charter. He urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilians, emphasizing the humanitarian needs of those in occupied areas: “I remain deeply concerned about the safety, humanitarian needs and basic human rights of people residing in occupied areas.”

